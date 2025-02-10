4 Reasons why Mercedes Mone’s AEW TBS Title reign should end at Grand Slam Australia 2025 

AEW Grand Slam: Australia will take place later this month in Brisbane, Queensland. This will be the company's first-ever event in the country and preparations for it are underway. Fans are expecting a phenomenal show. Furthermore, Tony Khan has also promised them a memorable experience.

So far, five matches have been confirmed for Grand Slam: Australia. You can view the card below.

Mariah May (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm (with Luther) - AEW Women's World Championship singles match

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews - AEW Continental Championship singles match

Jay White and Cope vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) (with Marina Shafir) - Brisbane Brawl

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Harley Cameron - AEW TBS Championship singles match

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega vs. The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita) - tag team match

Trending

While all the abovementioned bouts are quite anticipated, the TBS Title contest will probably receive some special attention. Mercedes Moné is going to enter the arena with more momentum than Harley Cameron. However, if Tony Khan books the Australian star to become the new champion, the wrestling world will erupt.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Here are four reasons why Mercedes Mone’s AEW TBS Title reign should end at Grand Slam: Australia.

#4 Mercedes Mone’s AEW TBS Title reign has been underwhelming

Mercedes Mone is one of the Tony Khan-led company's biggest signings to date. She has won numerous accolades throughout her career and is undoubtedly an incredible in-ring talent. She won the TBS Championship last year by defeating Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing.

Unfortunately, even though she has held the gold for 250 days, her reign has been underwhelming, thanks to her booking. However, a championship change at this point might make the TBS Title picture much more interesting.

#3 & #2 Tony Khan needs to push homegrown talent and it's a good occasion for a title change

Tony Khan has been booking homegrown AEW talents to thrive ever since the inception of the company. He has managed to create new stars in the form of MJF, 'Hangman' Adam Page, Darby Allin, Britt Baker, Daniel Garcia, and more. However, the company is currently dominated by former WWE names.

Tony Khan needs to create yet another homegrown star, and Harley Cameron is the perfect candidate.

Another reason why The CEO should drop the TBS Title at Grand Slam Australia is because the occasion is quite special. This is the company's first show in the country and an Australian winning a championship in her home country will make for a memorable moment.

#1 A much needed feel-good moment

All Elite Wrestling has faced a lot of tribulations over the last several months. The company's reputation has taken a toll due to multiple reasons. However, the damage is repairable.

Tony Khan has to focus on long-term storytelling and avoid pointless booking decisions. Furthermore, feel-good moments might help gradually fix the promotion's image. This can begin with Harley Cameron winning gold at Grand Slam: Australia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback