4-time WWE Champion returns, The Bella Twins debut - 5 surprises that could happen this week on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is set to take place in Independence, Missouri this week. What surprises does AEW boss Tony Khan have in store for wrestling fans? Especially after coming off a hot week of television, which planted the seeds for a potential Four Pillars match for the AEW Championship as well as the tease of a Hangman Page reunion with The Elite.

Tony wants to keep the momentum on his flagship show as the company switches gears and starts building the card out for Double or Nothing in less than 2 months. Here are five surprises that could happen this week on Dynamite.

#5. Wardlow attacks QT and Hobbs

It's been a disappointing last few weeks for Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem had just won the TNT Championship from Samoa Joe at AEW Revolution. However, he would lose the title literally twice in three days. First, his car was broken into and his newly-won belt was stolen. Wardlow then lost the championship to Will Hobbs in the main event of AEW Dynamite later that night.

Hobbs had help from the unlikeliest of sources in QT Marshall to gain the underhanded victory. It seems like the former leader of The Factory is branching out once more to tease another new faction called QTV together with the reigning TNT Champion.

This could be a setup for a larger feud between Wardlow and Marshall's faction. The former champ will certainly seek revenge and could choose the upcoming Dynamite to make his return.

#4. Bella Twins joins forces with The Outcasts in AEW

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The Bella Twins have rebranded themselves into The Garcia Twins The Bella Twins have rebranded themselves into The Garcia Twins https://t.co/rxdYdjcfdf

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (aka The Garcia Twins) have officially left WWE after 17 years with the company. Nikki and Brie recently opened up on why they chose to part ways on their latest podcast, citing that it was time to start a new chapter in their lives.

Could that mean a complete departure from wrestling or a tease towards an AEW signing? The Bella Twins will certainly have their fair share of admirers and fans in the company, with one of them being Britt Baker.

DMD paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famers on Twitter, stating that they have influenced or inspired every female wrestler today in some way. Her admiration for the Bella Twins is clear, but imagine if she ends up feuding with them?

It's well-known that Nikki and Brie are close with Saraya, thanks to their time spent together filming Total Divas. The former Divas Champion is currently part of a faction with Ruby Soho and Toni Storm called The Outcasts and they are locked in a rivalry with Baker and Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.

If Tony Khan really wants to push the narrative of a faction of ex-WWE stars taking over the company, the Bellas would be the perfect choice to put over the group. They represent the very definition of glamorous WWE Superstars. For all their success, that could rub the average All Elite Wrestling fan the wrong way and make for perfect heel characters.

#3. Bryan Danielson returns to join the Blackpool Combat Club

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Legitimately, I'm in a ton of pain. I just wrestled for over 65 minutes. I've got a black eye. I can't lift my left arm past here. I have shooting pain going down my leg. There's this big gaping wound on my stomach.”



- Bryan Danielson

(via Unconsciously Coupled) “Legitimately, I'm in a ton of pain. I just wrestled for over 65 minutes. I've got a black eye. I can't lift my left arm past here. I have shooting pain going down my leg. There's this big gaping wound on my stomach.”- Bryan Danielson(via Unconsciously Coupled) https://t.co/JnfRFWj3fN

Bryan Danielson has been absent from AEW TV since his heartbreaking Iron Man match loss to MJF at Revolution. After the main event, the American Dragon delivered a cryptic message, agreeing with The Salt of The Earth that he should leave and spend more time with his family.

The 41-year-old seemed to have announced his departure from the company, or at the very least, taken an extended break to rest and recharge. But what if it was a tease towards something bigger... a heel turn perhaps?

His current Blackpool Combat Club faction mates are in full-fledged heel mode right now, waging war against the likes of The Elite and The House of Black. Danielson did some of his best work in the company as an arrogant heel character, challenging Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship back in late 2021.

It would make for a full-circle moment if the former WWE Superstar returns to that evil persona, reuniting with BCC to wage war against The Elite and Page once again.

#2. Jon Moxley squashes Stu Grayson

As mentioned above, Jon Moxley has solidified his heel turn after his vicious attacks on Dark Order members over the last few weeks. He had seemed on the precipice of a character change after he became the de facto heel of his program with Hangman Page, which culminated in the Texas Death Match at Revolution.

That vicious streak could continue with his upcoming match against a returning Stu Grayson on Dynamite this week. The Dark Order member made an emotional return to the company during last week's tag team match against the BCC and Tony Khan later confirmed that Grayson has re-signed with the promotion.

Mox could be motivated to end the fairytale early by absolutely destroying Grayson in his first singles match back. This would further the feud between the two factions and help the former world champion come across as a truly evil character.

#1. Hangman Page reunites with The Elite

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The Elite standing with Hangman Page was brilliant. 3 years in the making.



It's about time AEW continued this storyline. The Elite standing with Hangman Page was brilliant. 3 years in the making.It's about time AEW continued this storyline. https://t.co/YXjXhuHACg

Speaking of returning faction members, Hangman Page seemingly teased a reunion with The Elite at the conclusion of AEW Dynamite last week. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks might have failed in their quest to retake the Trios Championship from the House of Black, but it looks like they might have reunited with their former ally.

Following the three-way match between The Elite, the Jericho Appreciation Society and the House of Black, a brawl between Hangman Page, The Dark Order, and the Blackpool Combat Club erupted.

This led to Page being alone in the ring with the BCC. However, before the group could attack The Cowboy, The Elite rushed into the ring to have his back, marking the first time all four men have been on the same side in years. Perhaps we could see an official reunion during a promo segment on this week's show to confirm that status.

