4-time WWE Champion could be revealed as the mastermind behind The Young Bucks' attack 

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off in an unfamiliar fashion as The Young Bucks were being carried on a stretcher into an ambulance. They were reportedly attacked by a group of masked men. Could four-time WWE Champion Bryan Danielson be the brains behind the attack?

The American Dragon has been away from AEW television since losing the 60-minute Iron Man Match against MJF for the world championship at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Following the match, Danielson was backstage, beaten and broken. He mentioned that it was time to go home. Several members of the wrestling community believed that he was either leaving the company. WWE veteran Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the promo and claimed that it was time for him to retire from pro wrestling.

But what if 'home' meant that he was making his return to The Blackpool Combat Club? Ever since he began chasing the AEW World Title, Bryan Danielson went solo and was hardly seen with his faction members.

So, it is possible that he believed that he was unsuccessful in capturing the title since he was not with his faction.

Danielson may have been planning his comeback behind the scenes along with The Blackpool Combat Club and may have even been the mastermind behind attacking The Young Bucks.

At the end of tonight's episode of Dynamite, it was revealed that The Blackpool Combat Club was behind the hospitalization of the Young Bucks as Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli showed up after Kenny Omega's match and attacked him. The faction backed out as Hangman Adam Page ran out to save his former friend.

AEW star Wardlow shared his honest thoughts on The Young Bucks

Wardlow was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter. During the interview, the former TNT Champion shared his thoughts on The Elite.

He mentioned that both The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are exceptional talents. But the former tag team champions are not as strong as him. He claimed that he could throw them around like little toys.

“Kenny [Omega] is one of the best in the world, The [Young] Bucks are some of the most athletic men I’ve ever seen, but they fall very short when it comes to strength, like physical strength. I would throw The Bucks around like little toys, and Kenny, he’s good, but at the end of the day, I’d crush him,” Wardlow said.

On the March 8 edition of Dynamite, Mr. Mayhem lost his TNT Championship to Powerhouse Hobbs, thanks to some unexpected help from QT Marshall.

