4 Ways WWE could bring back Malakai Black after AEW release 

Malakai Black could be on his way to WWE. The Dutch Destroyer has been removed from the AEW's official roster page, confirming his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Alongside Black, Miro and Ricky Starks have also been granted their releases from the Tony Khan-led company. In a surprising turn of events, The Absolute One left the wrestling world stunned by making his WWE debut on the latest edition of NXT.

Malakai Black could follow the lead of the former FTW Champion by returning to the Stamford-based promotion in the coming weeks. Triple H is a huge admirer of the former NXT Champion and could push him as a top star under his leadership.

In this article, let's look at four ways WWE could bring back The Striking Man from Amsterdam:

#4. The Dutch Destroyer could form an alliance with Zelina Vega and Andrade

A few weeks ago, Zelina Vega was drafted to WWE SmackDown via the Transfer Window. Now that she is no longer a member of the LWO, the former Queen of the Ring would be eager to make the most of her opportunities on the blue brand.

Interestingly, Vega's former associate Andrade is also a member of the Friday night show. Despite delivering several impressive performances over the past 12 months, the former AEW star has struggled to move up the ranks on the SmackDown roster.

A possible reunion with his charismatic former manager could do wonders for Andrade's career. Things could become even more intriguing if Zelina Vega recruits a potentially returning Malakai Black to her new group.

A faction comprising Vega, Black, and Andrade could turn out to be a huge success in the future. The two former NXT Champions would be a formidable pair and would help each other capture some gold on the blue brand.

Meanwhile, Zelina Vega could become the mouthpiece of the group. With Black and Andrade in her corner, the former LWO star would be inspired to achieve greater heights in her singles career.

It would be the perfect opportunity for the popular female star to reunite with her former client, as well as work with her real-life husband on television.

#3. Malakai Black could align with Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross is another intriguing individual who Malakai Black could form a team with. The Herald of Doomsday has seen a gradual rise in his popularity over the past few months. The Final Testament's entertaining feud with the Wyatt Sicks helped Kross grab the attention of the WWE Universe.

With WWE parting ways with Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain, Kross and Scarlett are once again left on their own. The former NXT Champion could join forces with The Dutch Destroyer to make up for the absence of his former allies.

Black and Kross are similar in many ways. Both stars are known for cutting cryptic promos, which allow them to grasp the attention of the audience. The two stars have also been victims of Vince McMahon's poor booking in the past. The former WWE Chairman mishandled their first run on the main roster.

Having found decent success in his second WWE run, The White Rabbit could act as a guiding light for the former House of Black leader upon his return. The pair could run through the entire tag team division on RAW before finally getting their hands on the World Tag Team Championship.

#2. The Striking Man from Amsterdam could renew his rivalry with Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is set to compete in a Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against Finn Balor in the next episode of WWE RAW. The Architect intends to win the six-man elimination contest and face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

In a surprising turn of events, Malakai Black could cost The Architect his bout against The Prince. The former AEW star could make his massive return to hit Seth Rollins with The Black Mass, allowing Balor to secure the victory.

The Striking Man from Amsterdam might not have forgotten how Rollins tortured him during his previous WWE run. In July 2020, The Visionary instructed Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy) to drive Black's eye through the steel steps, leaving the former NXT Champion in agonizing pain.

The Triple H-led creative team seemingly has plans to have The Revolutionary battle Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat encounter at WrestleMania 41. However, the WWE Universe does not seem too pleased with the idea, as it wants a proper singles feud between either two of the three megastars.

Instead of putting Rollins in an inconsequential three-way bout, the Stamford-based promotion could have the former World Heavyweight Champion go to war with Malakai Black. Although The Dutch Destroyer could not defeat The Messiah in 2020, he could finally avenge his previous shortcomings by decimating Rollins in Las Vegas.

#1. Malakai Black could enter the WWE Intercontinental Championship picture

Bron Breakker's reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion has been quite decent so far. After regaining the prestigious title from Jey Uso, Breakker has attained a new level of ruthlessness.

Barring any last-minute changes, he is likely to walk into WrestleMania 41 as champion. The former NXT Champion might defend his title in a multi-man match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

In recent weeks, Breakker has had confrontations with AJ Styles, Penta, and Jacob Fatu. The 27-year-old also has issues with Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser, who have been gunning for his title for months.

To further heat up WWE RAW's mid-card division, the erstwhile Aleister Black could set his sights on Bron Breakker. The former leader of the House of Black could attack the reigning Intercontinental Champion upon his potential return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

The Antihero may steal the show at WrestleMania 41 if he gets to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship. The 39-year-old star could not win any titles during his last main roster run and would be compelled to change that statistic at The Show of Shows.

