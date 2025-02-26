4 ways the Young Bucks could make their return to AEW

AEW's Young Bucks are perhaps one of the most iconic tag teams of all time. Consisting of real-life brothers Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson, this duo is a three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. Additionally, they have held the IWGP Tag Team Championship twice.

The Young Bucks last competed on All Elite Wrestling in October 2024, when the duo lost the World Tag Team Title to Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen at the Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view. Following the loss, The Bucks flew to Japan to avoid getting in the way of Jon Moxley's Death Riders' rampage.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson won the IWGP Tag Team Title earlier this year by defeating United Empire's Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb and Los Ingobernables de Japon's Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi. However, their reign lasted for only a little over a month.

The Bucks lost the IWGP Tag Team Title to Los Ingobernables at NJPW: The New Beginning in Osaka. After the event, the AEW EVPs took to social media and hinted at returning to the Jacksonville-based company following their short run in Japan. The Elite members' void in All Elite Wrestling is felt during every episode of Dynamite and Collision, and there are rumors of their return to Tony Khan's promotion. There are a few ways they can make their comeback memorable.

Listed below are four ways the Young Bucks could make their return to AEW:

#4. By attacking Kenny Omega at Revolution

Kenny Omega will lock horns with either Konosuke Takeshita or Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship at Revolution 2025. Fans are quite certain that this bout will deliver and probably be a show-stealer.

However, we at Sportskeeda believe that if the Young Bucks return after this match and attack The Best Bout Machine, it will make for some interesting storytelling moving forward.

The history between Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, and Kenny Omega is too deep to ignore. Their careers are intertwined, and Tony Khan will certainly book them in a storyline together. Omega was, in fact, one of the founders of The Elite until he was kicked out of the group last year.

#3. By regrouping The Elite

Currently, The Elite consists of the Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry. Every member of this faction has enjoyed considerable success in the Tony Khan-led promotion. However, they have hardly been seen as a unit.

The Elite has the opportunity to regroup in a future episode of Dynamite. This could serve as a perfect platform for Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson's return. Furthermore, this faction could approach Omega to rejoin them in a potential feud with The Death Riders.

#2. By challenging The Hurt Syndicate for the tag team title

The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are currently having a dominant AEW World Tag Team Championship run. It does not look like they are going to drop the tag team title any time soon. However, this reign could result in the Young Bucks' return.

In a future episode of Dynamite, the champions could issue an open challenge for their championship, only to be answered by Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson. This high-profile match-up will undoubtedly deliver and make for a spectacular display of professional wrestling.

#1. By allying with the rumored next AEW signing, Shane McMahon

For a long time, former SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon has been rumored to be All Elite Wrestling's next major signing. Only time will tell if Tony Khan will bring the veteran to his company. However, a faction with McMahon and the Young Bucks has a nice ring to it.

If Khan decides to pair them, Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson must return on the same day as McMahon's debut. If this happens, the trio could become a force to be reckoned with and certainly be AEW World Trios Championship contenders.

Shane-O-Mac could even come in as a manager to The Elite and take over All Elite Wrestling. It was recently reported that when McMahon met Tony Khan last year, he asked for company equity and wanted to run the shows. Khan could turn this into a storyline and align the former WWE Executive Vice President of Global Media with the EVPs of AEW.

