4 WWE Superstars who could jump ship to AEW in 2025

WWE and AEW are two of the leading wrestling promotions in the United States, with dedicated fan bases across the globe. All Elite Wrestling has taken several steps to shake up its programming, especially by adding major free agents like Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Mone.

The promotion has also made headlines with its latest storyline, in which The Elite is systematically taking control of AEW after assaulting the company's head honcho, Tony Khan, and their fellow EVP and former stablemate, Kenny Omega.

WWE, on the other hand, presented a massively successful Backlash Premium Live Event in France on May 4. The sports entertainment juggernaut has rejuvenated its product in recent months under Triple H's creative direction. Although the promotion currently hosts several top superstars, a number of them will see their contracts expire soon.

Some of the talents could potentially consider a stint in AEW once their WWE contracts run out, following in the footsteps of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Copeland.

Below are four superstars who could jump ship to AEW in 2025.

#1. Kevin Owens

During a recent interview, Kevin Owens revealed that he had about nine months left on his current WWE deal. The former Universal Champion, who has been with the Stamford-based promotion since 2014, discussed the enduring bonds he had built with his peers and colleagues, suggesting that he did not plan to leave anytime soon.

However, should WWE and KO fail to reach an agreement, Owens could explore a run in AEW and its sister promotion, ROH, next year. The Prizefighter has a history with several major names in the Jacksonville-based promotion, including his former Mt. Rushmore stablemates, The Young Bucks and Adam Cole.

Owens could also resume his rivalry with Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston and challenge them for the ROH World Title and NJPW Strong Title, respectively.

#2. AJ Styles jumps ship from WWE

AJ Styles challenged Cody Rhodes in a failed bid for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2024 in France. The Phenomenal One debuted in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016 and has found considerable success, becoming the 32nd Triple Crown Champion of the promotion. Styles' contract with the company is set to expire in 2024.

Although the 46-year-old star has been open about retirement, Styles could potentially opt for one final run in AEW before hanging up his boots. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has plenty of narrative entry points into the Tony Khan-led promotion. He could find himself in top programs with his former Bullet Club stablemates, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

He could also challenge former NJPW rival Kazuchika Okada for the latter's Continental Championship.

#3. Beth Phoenix joins Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling

Beth Phoenix is regarded as one of the most iconic and skilled in-ring performers in WWE's women's division. The Glamazon was last seen in action alongside Adam Copeland (fka Edge) at Elimination Chamber 2023, where the duo defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team bout.

Copeland signed with AEW later that year, debuting at WrestleDream pay-per-view, and is the reigning TNT Champion after defeating Christian Cage.

Although exact details regarding Phoenix's World Wrestling Entertainment contract are unknown, the 43-year-old star could join her husband in All Elite Wrestling after her current deal expires.

Phoenix could square off against the company's top stars, such as Mercedes Mone, Willow Nightingale, Saraya, and Toni Storm. The Hall of Famer could return to mixed tag action alongside Copeland against Adam Cole and former Women's World Champion Britt Baker.

#4. Sheamus joins All Elite Wrestling

Sheamus has emerged as one of WWE's most decorated and reliable performers, with his multiple World Championship reigns and consistent television presence. The Celtic Warrior has been with the promotion since 2006, although his contract is reportedly set to expire sometime in 2024.

If Sheamus and the Stamford-based company are unable to reach an agreement, the former World Heavyweight Champion could conceivably show up in AEW in 2025. This would allow the star to reunite with his former tag team partner, Claudio Castagnoli of The Blackpool Combat Club.

The Swiss Superman's stablemate Bryan Danielson also has a history with Sheamus, which could lead to the two men running it back in an All Elite ring. The former leader of The Brawling Brutes could also challenge Adam Copeland for the TNT Title in a rematch of the latter's last WWE in-ring bout.

With both promotions attempting to outperform each other, it remains to be seen what kind of talent swap may take place between AEW and WWE next year.