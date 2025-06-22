43-year-old star to make AEW return after three years as a member of Ricochet's faction? Exploring the possibility

It's been known for a while that Ricochet, a top heel in AEW right now, has been trying to form a new group that can help him reach new heights in Tony Khan's promotion. Now, his recent sighting with a former All Elite Wrestling star backstage at Collision has opened up possibilities for Ricochet to acquire his first member of his potential faction.
Former AEW star Jack Evans is widely regarded as an All Elite Wrestling original, having signed with the promotion during its first year in 2019. He was one-half of the tag team Los Güeros del Cielo, which grew to prominence on the indie scene. He later re-formed the team in Tony Khan's promotion with partner Angelico under the new name Hybrid 2.
On this weeks Collision, Evans was spotted backstage with Ricochet and Sammy Guevara, creating an online buzz around the 43-year-old potentially returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion.
With The One and Only actively looking to build a group to battle the existing AEW stables and fulfill his aspirations of holding gold, he could potentially recruit the AEW original as the first member of his group should he return to the company. It must also be noted that Ricochet and Evans have previously worked together in PWA (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) back in 2015, where they wrestled each other frequently in tag-team action.
Ricochet dismisses major reunion in WWE for AEW Star
On the most recent taping of WWE SmackDown, John Cena put CM Punk through a table and followed it up with his version of a "pipebomb." In what was a vicious promo, Cena namedropped former WWE stars, including All Elite Wrestling star Claudio Castagnoli.
WWE star Xavier Woods reacted to this promo on X, stating:
"Hold up..... am I getting my swissman back or nah?"
This prompted a response from The One and Only, who, in typical blunt fashion, dismissed Woods.
"No," Ricochet replied.
While it must be noted that Claudio and Xavier Woods are friends in real life, any possibility of the Swiss Superman returning to World Wrestling Entertainment seems unlikely given the prominence he holds in AEW as a vital member of its top faction, the Death Riders.