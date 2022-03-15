5 potential opponents for CM Punk following his victory over MJF at AEW Revolution 2022

At AEW Revolution, CM Punk and MJF battled in a blood-soaked brawl for the apparent conclusion to their epic rivalry. The Dog Collar Match between the two stars was a violent and brutal affair, with the Straight Edge Superstar coming out victorious.

Despite being busted open and losing copious amounts of blood early on, Punk managed to win the match thanks to an assist in the home stretch from Wardlow. As a result, an angle with the War Dog might be in the cards for Friedman. But what's next for CM Punk?

In this list, we'll explore five potential opponents for the Chicago native following his victory over MJF.

#5. CM Punk opens the Forbidden Door to face KENTA

NJPW star and Bullet Club member KENTA has been teasing a confrontation with CM Punk ever since the Second City Saint returned to wrestling. KENTA previously made an appearance for AEW in early 2021, teaming with Kenny Omega in a tag match against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

Both wrestlers also happen to have the same finishing maneuver, Go To Sleep. The Japanese star was the originator of the GTS, but Punk popularized it when he debuted it as his finisher in WWE. It seemed inevitable from the beginning that these two would eventually lock horns.

KENTA called out the Straight Edge Superstar soon after his debut at Rampage: The First Dance. He also recently tweeted that he would be in Orlando on March 6th and could put someone to "sleep". While nothing transpired in the end, don't be surprised if KENTA pops up back in the company to face CM Punk.

#4. CM Punk and Jon Moxley can engage in a brutal battle on the mic and in the ring

CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley is a marquee match waiting to happen in All Elite Wrestling. The two have crossed paths previously in WWE when the former Dean Ambrose was beginning his career on the main roster as part of The Shield.

None of their matches were high-profile bouts, however. Punk was also already on his way out of the company, so there wasn't a chance to build a proper rivalry from it.

After Punk's departure, Ambrose would become a star and even capture the WWE Championship in 2016. Moxley went on to become one of AEW's cornerstones and its second-ever world champion.

Both men are excellent on the mic and exude charisma. It would be fascinating to see Mox and Punk engage in a verbal duel and then deliver a hard-hitting story in the ring as well. A PPV match between them would draw fan interest, headlines and money - exactly the things a company brings Punk in for.

#3. CM Punk and Bryan Danielson renew their rivalry in AEW

This match need to happen again in Bryan Danielson Vs CM PunkThis match need to happen again in @AEW Bryan Danielson Vs CM Punk This match need to happen again in @AEW! https://t.co/Y1p3lxJmOp

Bryan Danielson needs to face CM Punk at least once in AEW. The two ring generals have battled each other in Ring of Honor and WWE before and delivered instant classics. It only feels appropriate that two of the best wrestlers in the world should create another masterpiece on the canvas of their current promotion.

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on Casual Conversations with The Classic and brought up the possibility of a dream match with Punk down the road:

"And so but now, given the time, how long it’s been since we’ve been in the ring against each other or even together as a team, like now, I feel like when we do it, it’ll be big, and it’ll be big in a different way," Bryan Danielson continued. "You know what I mean? So yeah, so that’s something I really look forward to. I also like the idea of us battling over who the real Best in the World is. And so yeah, that sounds like a lot of fun."

Danielson and Punk are consistently two of the biggest draws in Tony Khan's promotion. A long drawn-out rivalry between the two veterans would be must-see television for wrestling fans.

#2. CM Punk battles Kenny Omega in a dream match

- CM Punk (Sport 1) “When I wrestle Kenny Omega, it's gonna be for the AEW title and I'm not going to need 30 minutes to beat him."- CM Punk (Sport 1) https://t.co/pJN1wZ5aWv

CM Punk and Kenny Omega have each been regarded as the best wrestlers in the world during specific stretches. However, they have never been in the same promotion at the same time.

Omega built his name in NJPW while Punk was a key player in WWE. During the peak of Kenny's legendary run in Japan, Punk was already (temporarily) retired. There was simply no way the two could ever cross paths at that point. But that is no longer the case.

Imagine the hype and excitement for a match between two masters of their craft. It is a genuine dream match that has never been done before. Tony Khan's hype machine will certainly ensure that all eyes are on it when the time comes.

#1. CM Punk goes after AEW Champion Hangman Page

Double debut of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson / in ring debut of CM Punk



Since then Hangman Page has beaten both Cole and Bryan. The feud between MJF and CM Punk, while escalated, began as a #1 contenders feud. We're on route to something special Revolution #AEW All Out:Double debut of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson / in ring debut of CM PunkSince then Hangman Page has beaten both Cole and Bryan. The feud between MJF and CM Punk, while escalated, began as a #1 contenders feud. We're on route to something special #AEW Revolution #AEW All Out: Double debut of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson / in ring debut of CM PunkSince then Hangman Page has beaten both Cole and Bryan. The feud between MJF and CM Punk, while escalated, began as a #1 contenders feud. We're on route to something special 👀#AEWRevolution https://t.co/o1C8krQyiw

Now that Punk has finally vanquished his bitter rival MJF, it's time for the Chicago native to fully enter the main event scene and challenge for the AEW World Championship.

The Second City Saint spoke of his desire to one day be the AEW Champion during the Revolution post-show media scrum. However, he implied that it will have to be sooner rather than later as he isn't too sure how long he has left in the squared circle.

The current World Champion is, of course, Hangman Adam Page. He successfully defended his title against Adam Cole and is seeking a new challenger as well. It will be a battle between the two fan favorites, which might leave supporters split on who to cheer for.

Punk's undeniable star power will be key in helping to elevate Page to the level that AEW management clearly wants him to achieve. The Cowboy would benefit from sharing the ring with a bona fide superstar in the business.

