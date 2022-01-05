5 opponents for Jon Moxley's AEW return match

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced back in early November that Jon Moxley had opted to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program. He was previously set to reach the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament finals but pulled out at the last minute.

Khan shared an update on Mox's status at the time, saying that he was recovering well.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time.

However, fans may not have to wait much longer to see Mox back in the ring. During the GCW Die 4 event, Homicide won the Do Or Die Battle Royale, earning a future shot at Moxley's GCW World Championship. The match is rumored to occur at the GCW event at the Hammerstein Ballroom on January 23.

With the AEW wrestler's return to the company imminent, here are 5 AEW wrestlers we'd like to see Moxley face when he comes back.

#5. AEW star Adam Cole

AEW is currently gearing up for an Undisputed Era vs. Elite feud with Adam Cole in the middle. But it would certainly be special to see the former NXT champion face off against Jon Moxley.

The two stars never crossed paths in WWE, as the former Dean Ambrose was already a main roster regular when Adam Cole made his NXT debut. Their storyline could be billed as a one-time dream match or the start of a rivalry, depending on how AEW books it.

