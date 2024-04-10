5 AEW references made during WrestleMania XL weekend

AEW was referenced multiple times on WWE programming during the WrestleMania XL weekend. Despite being the Stamford-based company's signature event, 'Mania naturally attracts significant attention from the pro wrestling world, including the wider industry.

With AEW growing into a challenger brand in just a few short years, its impact can be felt in WWE, evidenced by former EVP Cody Rhodes headlining both nights in Philadelphia.

Here are five AEW Easter eggs we noticed.

#5. CM Punk mocks Will Ospreay's AEW All In attendance tattoo

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk was a huge part of WrestleMania XL weekend, despite being out with an injury.

The Straight Edge Superstar was on commentary during the opening match of Night Two, attacking Drew McIntyre shortly after his World Heavyweight Championship win after his incessant mocking. This was followed by a shocking Money in the Bank cash-in from Damian Priest.

Just a day earlier, Punk joined The Miz and ESPN's Joe Tessitore to provide his reactions post-WrestleMania Saturday. It was there that he jokingly asked The A-lister if he planned on getting a tattoo of the night's attendance figures.

This was seemingly a potshot at the current AEW wrestler, who was reported to have gotten a tattoo of the attendance number for All In: Wembley last year, which has since been disputed.

It will be interesting to see how the Aerial Assassin performs on AEW Dynamite this week.

#4. The Elite shown in video package for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have never appeared in WWE before, despite being close to signing with the company at one point. Instead, The Elite would go on to form All Elite Wrestling and become the cornerstones of the promotion as EVPs.

They also played a huge role in rebuilding Cody Rhodes into the main event star he is today, thanks to his stints on ROH, New Japan, and AEW.

Given their current positions in the rival promotion, it was a huge surprise when The Elite members were featured in the hype package for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns. The fact that it was played before the main event of WrestleMania XL Sunday was even more mindblowing. Essentially, this meant WWE actually acknowledged Cody's AEW past.

#3. Bryan Danielson & Adam Copeland mentioned by Michael Cole as some of the opponents Roman Reigns defeated

As Roman Reigns sauntered down the ramp for the main event of WrestleMania XL Night Two, announcer Michael Cole would list down all the opponents he defeated during his historic 1316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Two of them happened to be current All Elite Wrestling wrestlers Adam Copeland (aka Edge) and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan). The Tribal Chief stacked both of them up and pinned them to retain the championship at WrestleMania 37, which was nearly three years ago.

#2. Brandi Rhodes appeared during Cody Rhodes' entrance

Brandi Rhodes was a regular feature on All Elite Wrestling television when she was a Chief Brand Officer for the company at the time. She would frequently appear alongside her husband Cody Rhodes during his matches and was involved in storylines at one point.

However, since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, Brandi has stepped away from the spotlight, choosing to focus instead on raising their daughter and other career goals.

It was a nice surprise then to see Brandi be a part of Cody Rhodes during his epic entrance to his championship match on Night Two. It was only fitting to see her physically be there as Cody finally finished his story.

#1. Brodie Lee Jr. celebrates Cody Rhodes WWE Championship win

During his time in All Elite Wrestling, Cody Rhodes developed a close relationship with the late Brodie Lee, whom he feuded with over the TNT Championship.

After his unfortunate passing in 2020, The American Nightmare would make it a point to look out for his family, including his young son Brodie Lee Jr. A.k.a Negative-1. Appearing several times in Tony Khan's company, usually during segments with the Dark Order, he also appeared ringside for Cody's match at WrestleMania 39 last year.

This time around Brodie Lee Jr. could be seen entering the ring to celebrate with the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after his match. It was a wholesome moment for the young boy.

