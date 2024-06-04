5 AEW stars Becky Lynch is friends with in real life

Becky Lynch is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. She has also broken many records throughout her career. She is a polished star, from delivering fiery promos on the microphone to delivering top-notch matches every time she sets foot in the ring.

Despite being a huge draw for the global sports entertainment juggernaut, The Man is a free agent. Her contract expired last month and she hasn't re-signed with the company yet.

For weeks, fans have been speculating about whether Becky Lynch will join AEW after her WWE contract expires. She is a free agent for the first time since 2013. Not renewing a new deal after being at the peak of her career signifies a real possibility of her joining AEW. She also has several friends in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Trending

Let's look at some of the friends Becky Lynch has in AEW.

#4. Jon Moxley

The former AEW World Champion is a top star in the Tony Khan-led promotion. He has been booked as an indomitable star with a huge impact.

Becky Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, was the third member of Shield and is good friends with Jon Moxley. The Man and Puryevor of Violence are also close friends. The duo shared a hilarious segment on Smackdown in 2016.

Expand Tweet

#3. Renee Paquette

Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, FKA Renee Young, is a former announcer who conducted many backstage interviews with WWE Superstars, one of whom was The Man. The duo had a very close relationship during their time in the Stamford-based promotion.

Young has been an AEW backstage interviewer since October 2022. In a 2021 interview, Renee commented on Becky's hiatus when she had a daughter and stated that Becky would return stronger.

"Hell yeah! Of course. Do you think she's gonna miss that opportunity to be like a bada** mom, and come back and, hope so, win a women's championship? Of course, she will," Renee said.

It will be interesting to see if the couple has any impact of potential Becky's arrival in AEW.

#3. Jeff Hardy

The Hardy Boys were a top tag team during the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era. Growing up, many young stars idolized the duo, mainly Jeff. Becky was one of the many who loved to watch the latter wrestle.

To everyone's shock, Becky Lynch recently revealed the Charismatic Enigma was her first wrestler crush. The duo were good friends when they shared a locker room between 2017 and 2021.

Expand Tweet

#2. The CEO of AEW and The Man of WWE

Mercedes Mone has been the talk of the town since she became the TBS Champion at Double or Nothing. Along with Becky, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley, she was among the four horsewomen in WWE.

Becky and Mercedes wrestled in many memorable contests in WWE. The duo also shared a special moment backstage at WrestleMania 34. In a recent interview, The CEO said she is ready for Becky Lynch's potential arrival at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I mean, with AEW, the dreams are endless; the potential is endless, and to the table for me, she just has to know that I am ready because I stay ready baby. So it could be absolutely anybody," Mone stated confidently.

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone's booking will lure The Man into signing with AEW.

#1. Saraya and Becky Lynch may team up in AEW

Saraya and Becky's friendship goes way back in time. They squared off at independent promotions even before the duo signed with WWE. After Saraya left the Stamford-based promotion, she signed with AEW and is a crucial part of the program.

In January 2023, the former Divas Champion reacted and tagged The Man to the clip of their old match. Becky Lynch also responded to her later.

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if the former Women's World Champion will make her earth-shattering debut at AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback