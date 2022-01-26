5 AEW stars who would be perfect challengers for Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reigned for over 500 days and there isn't a challenger in sight who seems capable enough to knock him off his perch.

Reigns is on a collision course with former Shield member Seth Rollins at the 2022 Royal Rumble. While the Drip God may know his weaknesses better than anyone, the Tribal Chief is truly unstoppable right now and it feels inevitable that he will come out on top.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Wrestlers with the most Main Events Drawing 10,000 fans or more in 2021:



1: Roman Reigns - 6



2: Bianca Belair, Kenny Omega - 3



3: Bryan Danielson, Big E, CM Punk, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso - 2



But what if WWE really opens the Forbidden Door and allows challengers from beyond their company? Several AEW stars have previously expressed interest in squaring off against the Head of the Table. In this article, we list the five best wrestlers from Tony Khan's promotion who can realistically take the gold from Reigns.

#5. Cody Rhodes

We start off with the most intriguing option. Cody Rhodes' free agent status has led to wild speculation about the future of the TNT champion. While the American Nightmare has a ladder match scheduled with Sammy Guevara at Beach Break this week, he could possibly walk away from the company after the match.

Picture a scenario where Rhodes makes his unlikely return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. Despite his tumultuous past with the company, he has had a solid career there, winning the Intercontinental and Tag Team championships.

Since leaving in 2016, Cody has gone on to become a legitimate star outside Vince McMahon's sphere. He might want to prove he can be a true box office attraction upon his return. What better way to do so than to face Roman Reigns?

