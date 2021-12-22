5 Reasons why Bryan Danielson is AEW's best signing of 2021

Bryan Danielson is easily the biggest superstar to have jumped ship from WWE to AEW this year. While the likes of Jon Moxley and CM Punk have come close, it is hard to understate the impact that the American Dragon has had since he joined Tony Khan's Promotion. Danielson is currently on an unbeaten streak, although he did have a draw against Hangman Adam Page at Winter is Coming.

So far, Bryan Danielson has proved at every turn that he has been an important asset to Tony Khan's organization. Here are 5 reasons taking a look at why he is AEW's best signing of 2021.

#5 Bryan Danielson bought his mainstream appeal to AEW

Bryan Danielson's debut at AEW saw fans screaming their lungs out. The legendary status he built in the wrestling community during his time in WWE certainly did not fade when he jumped ship to AEW. Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega had a match of the year contender in the Grand Slam Edition of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium on his in-ring debut.

The entry of Bryan Danielson into the AEW has certainly helped legitimize Tony Khan's promotion, much like Chris Jericho did. Signing big names like Danielson and CM Punk serves a similar purpose of getting AEW into the mainstream wrestling community. This is just one of the reasons why the American Dragon has been such a profitable acquisition for AEW.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Roxanne Smith