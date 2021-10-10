5 AEW stars who have family members working in WWE

The best wrestling crossovers are real-life family members working in AEW and WWE. As we'll see in this article, there are plenty of those.

WWE has enjoyed a monopoly over the North American wrestling scene for over two decades as the biggest promotion in the world. Working with Vince McMahon is the pinnacle of any wrestler's career.

However, AEW has proved itself to be a genuine alternative, leading to people working across promotions. Wrestling is a business that spans many generations, with several superstars carrying a long lineage of wrestling legacies.

This has led to some interesting dynamics between both companies. With all that said, let us look at five AEW stars with family members working in WWE.

#5. AEW's Matt Hardy and WWE's Jeff Hardy are real-life brothers

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy are WWE legends in every sense of the word, even though the latter plies his trade in AEW right now. The Hardy Boyz revolutionized tag team wrestling.

Matt and Jeff Hardy participated in multiple ladder matches, absolutely blowing the audience away with their fearless and breathtaking spots. The Hardy Boyz won tag team gold on nine different occasions.

Matt Hardy joined AEW in 2020. After being involved in a high-profile feud against Inner Circle, he now runs his faction. Jeff Hardy has had a lackluster year so far. The Charismatic Enigma has been reduced to a jobber going after the 24/7 Championship and has been pretty irrelevant.

It's worth noting that Jeff Hardy is a former WWE Champion and a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Perhaps when his contract reportedly expires in early 2023, we could see him reunite with his brother in AEW for one last run as The Hardy Boyz.

