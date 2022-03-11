5 Current AEW stars Jeff Hardy wrestled while in WWE

Jeff Hardy will go down as one of the most influential wrestlers in modern day wrestling. Alongside his brother Matt, the star has been wrestling since his teens. Their dream quickly became a reality when Jeff and Matt became superstars in the WWE during the late 90s.

Both brothers left and returned to WWE over the years, but now The Hardy Boyz are All Elite. The brothers will likely bring their brand of extreme wrestling to AEW, and maybe even become champions before Matt retires. Now that Jeff is in AEW, let's dive into a few of the best wrestlers he stepped into the ring with at WWE who are now All Elite.

5. Jeff Hardy and Christian have a long history together that began in WWE

Hardy and Christian during their Ladder Match at No Mercy 1999.

The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian had some of the greatest matches of the Attitude Era. Both teams alongside The Dudley Boyz were involved in the first ever TLC match at SummerSlam in 2000.

While Edge remained with WWE and has even returned to the company after retirement, the Hardys and Christian ended up in TNA together. The stars competed both in tag team and singles matches.

The two faced each other multiple times during their single runs between 2001 and 2003, even wrestling for the European Championship on one occasion. Christian is truly one of Jeff Hardy's oldest foes.

4. Chris Jericho has faced off against Jeff multiple times in WWE

AEW's Le Champion has revealed his new persona to the world of wrestling, and fans will see Chris Jericho back to his old heel ways. In the early 2000s, Jericho was a menace to the WWE roster and Jeff Hardy would on occasion become a victim of Jericho's dastardly ways.

Hardy faced Jericho for the Intercontinental Championship on more than one occasion throughout the years. Notably, Hardy was unsuccessful in capturing the title from Jericho on Sunday Night HeAT in 2000, due to interference from the Dudley Boyz.

Years later, in 2008, Jericho would challenge Hardy for the title this time. Unlike the Charismatic Enigma, Y2J defeated Hardy. The two have had heated matches in the past, and may very well meet in AEW.

3. Bryan Danielson and Jeff faced each other in 2018 and 2019 during their runs in WWE

Hardy and Danielson during one of their many matches.

Jeff Hardy and Bryan Danielson have very different wrestling styles. However, they were able to put on two entertaining matches 1 year apart. Compared to Hardy's extreme risk-taking style, Danielson is more calculating and deliberate with his attacks.

The Charismatic Enigma lost on both occasions. Since the American Dragon is now in the midst of a mean streak, it would be the perfect opportunity to revisit this rivalry. At some point, Danielson will likely bring up his two victories over Hardy. Hopefully Jeff will answer and finally settle the score.

2. CM Punk and Jeff Hardy's feud in 2009 is still one of the most memorable feuds of the year

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Jeff Hardy and CM Punk are about to be signed to the same wrestling company for the first time in 13 years. That’s crazy 🤯 Jeff Hardy and CM Punk are about to be signed to the same wrestling company for the first time in 13 years. That’s crazy 🤯https://t.co/FYm7hAoBVj

CM Punk and Jeff Hardy have a heated history due to their 2009 feud. The back-and-forth between the two stars became very personal, as each one's lifestyle choices were involved.

The Straight Edge star would cash in his Money in the Bank contract moments after Hardy defeated Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship. Jeff would then regain the title at Night of Champions in 2009.

Unfortunately, not long after, CM Punk would again defeat Jeff Hardy and hold the belt over him once again. The two faced off one last time in a steel cage match, which ended with Jeff leaving WWE. If there was any feud that needed revisiting, it would be this.

1. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy had some of the most uncomfortable and memorable matches in WWE

Jeff delivering a leg drop to his brother at Backlash 2009.

Siblings often fight, but sometimes - in the case of the Hardy Boyz - they wrestle. Jeff and Matt have rarely stepped into the ring against each other, but when they did it was heated.

Fans might recall their feud in 2009, where Matt sabotaged Jeff Hardy and caused him to miss his WWE Championship match. Jeff's pyrotechnics also memorably misfired, causing the Charismatic Enigma to reel in pain.

Notoriously, Matt would bring up Jeff's real-life house fire which resulted in his dog, Jack, passing away. While Matt picked up the win at WrestleMania, Jeff would ultimately win at Backlash. At this stage the brothers are on good terms and likely won't step into the ring against each other anytime soon.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see Jeff Hardy in AEW? Yes No 0 votes so far