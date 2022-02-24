5 AEW stars who could return at Revolution pay-per-view

AEW is gearing up for its first pay-per-view of 2022 with Revolution on March 6th. The show is headlined by several blockbuster matches, including Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole for the World Championship, CM Punk vs. Darby Allin in a Dog Collar match, and the latest two matches to be confirmed; Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston and Bryda Danielson vs. Jon Moxley.

Denise 'Hollywood Elite' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Matches set for AEW Revolution *A THREAD*



-- AEW World Championship: Hangman Page vs Adam Cole

-- Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs MJF

-- AEW Women's World Championship Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa

-- Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho



But could Tony Khan throw in a few more surprises to round out the card? Some new signings have joined the roster, bringing excitement to the audience.

But there are also a couple of wrestlers currently sitting on the sidelines or recovering from injuries who are chomping at the bit to make an impact once more. Let's talk about five such stars who could make a surprise return at Revolution.

#5 on our list of AEW stars who could return at Revolution pay-per-view - Former FTW Champion Brian Cage

Former FTW Champion Brian Cage has been missing in-ring action ever since he lost a Street Fight match against Team Taz member Ricky Starks last year. It's a disappointing fall since he initially debuted in All Elite Wrestling.

The heavyweight wrestler is a former IMPACT Champion and was primed for big things when he won the Casino ladder match on his debut and challenged then-world champion, Jon Moxley. But his run as FTW Champion with Taz didn't amount to much, and he's now lost in the shuffle amidst new stars.

That said, he's still active on the independent circuit, having wrestled a few matches in the last few months. With rumors that his contract might be expiring soon, perhaps Brian Cage has one last shot at relevance if he were to return to Revolution. Could he interfere in the Face of the Revolution match and take out Will Hobbs and Ricky Starks?

