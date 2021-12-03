5 AEW stars who might return to WWE someday

Quite a number of the current AEW roster were once WWE Superstars. Some of those who have made the jump are even WWE legends. Despite this, we haven't yet seen an AEW wrestler jump ship to WWE.

Nothing in the world of wrestling is out of the question. Fans from the Attitude Era and the early years of the Ruthless Aggression Era will remember this kind of rivalry very well. Although it may be hard to believe some wrestlers could move back to WWE, we've seen stranger things happen.

It is yet to be seen whether these wrestlers will go back to WWE, and even if they did, it may not even be in an in-ring capacity. Let's go through the list and brainstorm some possibilities.

5. AEW's le Champion, Chris Jericho

Most fans will shake their fists in anger over Chris Jericho even being on this list. His departure from WWE was one of the most shocking things in the wrestling world back in 2017. Jericho had an underwhelming run at the end, the end of his WWE career upset the veteran wrestler.

Jericho had been in various other promotions before making his in WWF. Jericho spent some time in ECW (before it was acquired by WWE) as well as WCW where he grew in prominence. Jericho also spent a few years in NJPW, where he met many of the Japanese wrestlers that he goes up against in AEW.

He spent a significant amount of time in WWE/F and it's where the bulk of his fans know him from. Jericho is a master at reinventing himself and has had tremendous flexibility in AEW. What would make him go back to WWE? One last run as Y2J before he retires? Jericho has been respectful to Vince McMahon, despite being upset about the way he parted. Perhaps McMahon could convince him as a friend, and we could see that iconic countdown one more time.

