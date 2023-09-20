5 AEW stars Randy Orton is friends with in real-life

Randy Orton is one of the most praised pro wrestlers in the industry today and has made history multiple times since his on-screen debut in 2002. Across his career, he's garnered quite a positive reputation and made many friends.

With rumors of his return to WWE going viral this week, many fans have had their hopes of Orton jumping to AEW shattered. However, does The Viper have any real-life friends in the promotion?

#5 & #4 Randy Orton is good friends with AEW World Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

Back in 2019, Orton briefly teamed up with The Revival (Wheeler and Harwood's tag team name in WWE) and formed a trio that fans would later dub "FTRKO." Due to this, many even hoped that The Viper would follow Dax and Cash into AEW when the men made the jump.

Expand Tweet

Sometime after their WWE release, FTR made an appearance on the Jim Cornette Experience. According to Dax Harwood, they consider Randy Orton one of their mentors and close friends.

“With Randy, who has become one of our mentors and one of our really close friends, we talked to him every single day. He fought for us so hard to get us on TV with him every single week because he believed in our work ethic and he believed in what we brought to the table. And we watched him go to Vince every single week, or Hunter or whoever, and say, ‘we gotta keep this up.’” (H/T: PWMania).

#3 Orton has a lot of respect for the legendary Christian Cage

While Cage's career was made in WWE, he'd go on to become a main event singles star in TNA and again in the Stamford-based promotion upon his return. Christian is currently making quite a bang in AEW and is considered a top heel in the promotion.

Expand Tweet

During an interview with Stone Cold on the Broken Skull Sessions, Randy Orton praised Christian Cage.

“Christian is one of the best minds when it comes to creatively looking at a match and figuring out how to execute them. There's stuff I've done with him that I've never done before or after because it was all him. I was able to execute his ideas the way that he saw them. I have to give credit where it's due, he knows his s**t.” (H/T: Fightful).

#2 Chris Jericho once thought that Randy Orton's life was in danger

During SummerSlam 2016, Randy Orton took on The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. The bout notably became very brutal, which allegedly upset Chris Jericho. After the match concluded, Jericho confronted Lesnar, and according to sources, wanted to legitimately fight the MMA legend.

Expand Tweet

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Randy Orton reminisced about the incident and praised Chris Jericho for going to bat for him.

“Basically, what happened is Jericho saw what was going on in the ring and wanted answers as to whether my best interests were in mind as far as my health and safety,” explained Orton. “I had my family there, sitting front row, and Chris knew that as well. He was just coming up to check on his boy, that’s what it boiled down to, and I think that’s awesome.” (H/T: Sports Illustrated).

#1 Johnny Elite considers Randy Orton to be one of the most brilliant wrestling minds

Randy Orton's legendary career has included numerous high points and top-level feuds. From his days in Evolution to becoming The Legend Killer, to his multiple WWE Championship reigns, Randy Orton has truly carved his name into pro wrestling history.

While the two never had a high-profile feud, Johnny Elite (John Morrison) considers him one of his oldest friends. During an interview with DAZN, the veteran looked back on their history together.

"For me, I mean, Randy, someone that I've known for 19 years and always consider him a friend. We were talking, and I think that's the first time that we've wrestled. We've been in the rings together plenty, but we've usually been on the same side."

The star continued, praising Orton for their 2021 match on Monday Night RAW.

"It was great having that match with him. His pacing is next level, and the way he thinks about everything is all very methodical, all about the story, all about conveying emotion through your face, and that can be understood by the people watching, which is really what it's all about." (H/T: DAZN)

It remains to be seen when Randy Orton will hang up his boots, but once that day arrives, he'll clearly have many friends to celebrate with.

Who would you like to see Orton share the ring with before he retires? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star