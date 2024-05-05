5 AEW stars who could return to WWE in time for WrestleMania 41

WWE recently announced that WrestleMania 41 will be taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 19 and 20, 2025, and there is already a lot of hype around the event. Less than one month after the Stamford-based company put up one of the best events of all time, WrestleMania XL, fans seem like they cannot wait for another spectacle. Such is the amount of expectations that fans have.

The one thing that could make WrestleMania 41 even better is AEW stars returning to the Stamford-based promotion just in time to have their moment at the two-night extravaganza. In this article, we will take a look at five such names who could return to WWE before WrestleMania 41.

#5. Jeff Hardy with Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy shocked the wrestling world when he showed up in TNA Wrestling after his AEW contract ended last month. He still maintains the status of being a free agent while his brother, Jeff Hardy, is still under contract with AEW.

Given that the legendary tag team is nearing its retirement from wrestling, a return to WWE, where they made a name for themselves, to finish their story would be ideal. If that happens with a return at WrestleMania 41, it could be the icing on the cake.

#4. Rob Van Dam

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam still has a lot of energy left in the tank when it comes to wrestling in the ring despite his veteran status. Over the last few months, he has been teasing a lot of potential feuds in WWE to his followers on social media.

Expand Tweet

A return at WrestleMania 41 to potentially have one final match in front of a huge crowd in Las Vegas, Nevada, would be a fitting send-off for the ECW legend.

#3. Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, has reinvented himself ever since moving to AEW. From having feuds with his brother, Cody Rhodes, that turned into an iconic match to battling Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, Dustin is having a great time.

Expand Tweet

The one thing his career deserves is a WWE Hall of Fame induction and there could be no better way than for his brother to do the honors at WrestleMania 41. Dustin has supported Cody Rhodes throughout his epic feud with Roman Reigns and The American Nightmare reuniting with his brother in the Stamford-based promotion would be great to see.

#2. Buddy Matthews

Buddy Matthews has been underutilized during his time in AEW and that is very surprising to see. He is a very talented wrestler and deserves more. A return to WWE should be on the agenda for Buddy from a personal standpoint.

Expand Tweet

Buddy's fiance, Rhea Ripley, is already a top star in the Stamford-based company. A return to the company to team up with his fiance would be best for both parties involved.

#1. Bryan Danielson could make a comeback for WrestleMania 41

Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, is hailed by many in and out of the ring as the most complete wrestler ever. His technical prowess is second to none and warrants a lot more compared to what he is currently receiving in AEW.

Someone of Bryan's caliber should be holding a major title and that could be a massive factor in him wanting to come back to WWE, a place where he made history before. A return at WrestleMania 41 would be perfect for him and a potential match with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship should be a big motivation.