5 AEW stars who are likely to miss Double or Nothing 2025

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 will emanate from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, May 25, 2025. The show is shaping up to be a blockbuster affair, as a couple of exciting matches have been announced for the event so far.

The Arizona pay-per-view will witness the conclusion of the fourth edition of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. In the men's bracket, Will Ospreay will battle ''Hangman'' Adam Page in a much-awaited dream match. On the women's side of things, Mercedes Mone will lock horns with Jamie Hayter.

Unfortunately, a few top stars may end up missing the latest edition of Double or Nothing. While some major names will remain absent due to storyline purposes, a few others will miss the Arizona pay-per-view due to injuries. In this article, let's look at five stars who will likely not compete at AEW Double or Nothing 2025.

#5. PAC is set to remain out of action for a few months

One of Jon Moxley's most trusted allies, PAC, recently suffered a gruesome injury. On the April 9, 2025, edition of Dynamite, The Man that Gravity Forgot suffered an ankle injury in his match against Swerve Strickland.

Days after PAC's injury, The Death Riders lost the AEW World Trios Championship against The Opps. The faction could have attempted to regain the title at Double or Nothing 2025, but PAC's absence has held them back from taking that direction.

As per recent reports, the former AEW All-Atlantic Champion is set to be away from in-ring competition for nearly four months. PAC's absence has greatly affected The Death Riders, as the English pro wrestler had been a loyal soldier to Jon Moxley throughout his World Title reign.

It will be intriguing to see if The One True King waits for PAC's return or replaces the 38-year-old star with a new member.

#4. Cope will likely not appear at Double or Nothing 2025

At Dynasty 2025, Rated FTR unsuccessfully challenged The Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Title. After the match, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler turned their backs on Cope.

The FTR members brutally assaulted The Rated-R Superstar as they parted ways with their longtime ally in a violent manner. Since then, the duo has continued to terrorize babyfaces like Daniel Garcia and The Paragon on Collision.

Harwood and Wheeler might compete at Double or Nothing 2025. However, Cope might not be at the Arizona pay-per-view to stop the former AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The former WWE Champion could likely miss the high-stakes event to sell the effects of FTR's brutal attack. Tony Khan could have Cope return a few weeks before All In 2025 so that he could properly build up his feud with FTR.

In his absence, Daniel Garcia and other top babyfaces could continue to lead a front against the lethal duo. Once FTR runs through their current opponents, Cope could show up to teach them a lesson.

#3. Britt Baker could miss Double or Nothing 2025

Britt Baker has been away from in-ring competition since November 2024. The Doctor has not been seen on AEW television since she made the "Nobody cares" comment about Serena Deeb.

Britt Baker's status in AEW has remained uncertain for months. Although she is medically fit to compete, there have reportedly been no plans to bring her back to All Elite Wrestling.

Interestingly, the Pittsburgh native has a considerable time left on her current contract. Unless Tony Khan changes his mind, Baker is likely to remain on the AEW roster till the end of her current deal.

With there being no creative plans for her return, The D.M.D. is likely to remain absent for a while. The former AEW Women's World Champion has missed all the pay-per-views this year, and Double or Nothing 2025 seems to be another show she won't be a part of.

It will be intriguing to see if Tony Khan brings her back before All In: Texas.

#2. Chris Jericho is on a hiatus from pro wrestling

At AEW Dynasty, Chris Jericho lost his ROH World Championship against Bandido in a Title vs. Mask Match. The Lionheart was frustrated with his loss against the dynamic luchador and vented his frustrations on Big Bill and Bryan Keith on the post-PPV edition of Dynamite.

During this segment, The Learning Tree announced that he would be away from AEW television till Bill and Keith regained his trust with their performances. Jericho has reportedly taken time off from in-ring competition, as he intends to focus on his ongoing Fozzy tour and other ventures.

There is no clear timeframe for when the veteran will be seen in All Elite Wrestling again. The former WWE Undisputed Champion may likely skip Double or Nothing 2025 and return when there is a suitable storyline ready for him.

It remains to be seen if the veteran will continue with his controversial Learning Tree persona upon his return or if he will come back with a new gimmick altogether.

#1. Jay White could have made a huge impact at AEW Double or Nothing

Jay White was one of the eight participants announced for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 2025. Unfortunately, an unforeseen hand injury resulted in The Switchblade being replaced by Kevin Knight in the prestigious competition.

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for White, who was teasing a feud with Will Ospreay at the time. The King Switch was slated to battle The Aerial Assassin in the quarterfinals of the tournament before he was pulled out at the last minute.

Even if he had failed to defeat Ospreay, Jay White could have appeared at Double or Nothing 2025 to cost The Commonwealth Kingpin his match against ''Hangman'' Adam Page.

It could have been a perfect start to a rivalry between Ospreay and White, who are yet to battle each other in a singles bout in All Elite Wrestling. While it is unclear when The Switchblade will return to in-ring action, fans are hoping to see the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion compete at All In 2025.

