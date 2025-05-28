5 AEW stars who could return at All In 2025

AEW All In 2025 is set to be a high-stakes affair. The show will emanate from the Globe Life Field Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 12.

It is going to be AEW's biggest stadium show in the United States, and Tony Khan will be eager to make it a memorable affair. A couple of massive World Title matches have already been announced for the Texas pay-per-view so far.

However, Tony might wait till July 12 to reveal all the surprises he has in store for fans. The blockbuster event could witness shocking appearances from several major AEW stars who have not been seen in the company for quite some time. In this article, let's look at five AEW stars who could return at All In: Texas:

#5. Chris Jericho could show up at All In: Texas

Chris Jericho lost the ROH World Championship against Bandido at Dynasty 2025. On the April 9th edition of Dynamite, The Learning Tree lambasted Big Bill and Bryan Keith for being liabilities.

The Lionheart has not been seen on AEW television since that incident. Chris Jericho reportedly took time off from pro wrestling to focus on attending the Fozzy 2025 tour.

While the tour itself concluded on May 12, Jericho has continued to remain away from All Elite Wrestling. The veteran could have returned at AEW Double or Nothing, but Tony Khan might have some different plans altogether.

Chris Jericho might make his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion at All In: Texas. A longer break would be beneficial to The Lionheart, as his previous gimmick could not leave a lasting impact on the audience.

There is an old saying, "Absence makes the heart grow fonder!" A similar scenario could transpire in Jericho's case, as the Texas crowd could erupt in joy seeing the former WWE Undisputed Champion back.

To make things interesting, Jericho could debut a new character during this pay-per-view. The 54-year-old star could kickstart a new inning as a babyface, leaving behind his past association with Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

#4. Darby Allin could confront Jon Moxley on July 12

At Double or Nothing 2025, Hangman Page defeated Will Ospreay in the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Following this victory, The Cowboy is now set to face Jon Moxley in the main event of All In 2025.

While fans are keen on seeing The Hanger dethrone The One True King as AEW World Champion, it may not end up being the case. Tony Khan may have already chosen his pick to take the prestigious title off Moxley, and the same individual may show up at the end of the Texas pay-per-view.

Darby Allin has not wrestled in 2025. The Invisible Man recently fulfilled his dream of climbing Mount Everest, and he also managed to plant an AEW flag there.

While he may not compete at the show, the daredevil star could still make an impact at All In 2025. If Jon Moxley manages to retain the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event, Darby Allin could make his shocking return to confront The Purveyor of Violence.

It would be a surreal moment for the crowd in Globe Life Field Stadium to see a determined Allin stand face-to-face with a war-torn Jon Moxley. The confrontation could sow the seeds for a bout between the two men down the line, with Allin finally putting an end to the tyranny of The Death Riders.

#3. Bryan Danielson could make an appearance at the Texas pay-per-view

Bryan Danielson's full-time wrestling career ended at the hands of Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. The American Dragon has not been seen on television since then, leaving fans wondering what his next move will be.

Now that he has adopted a part-time schedule, Danielson's admirers will only get to see him wrestle at a few particular AEW pay-per-views every year. As the promotion prepares itself for its biggest event of the year, Tony Khan will require the services of the 44-year-old veteran to inject some more star power into the Texas-based event.

At All In: Texas, The Leader of The Yes Movement could return to the Tony Khan-led company after nearly 10 months. The American Dragon could come to the aid of Hangman Page against Jon Moxley in case The Death Riders try to interfere in the World Championship bout.

Danielson might even wrestle at the high-stakes pay-per-view, much to the delight of the crowd in attendance. The veteran could join forces with Swerve Strickland to help him finish off The Young Bucks. It would be a poetic full-circle moment for the two babyfaces, who went to war in the main event of the same pay-per-view last year.

Entering the Casino Gauntlet Match would be another way for Bryan Danielson to send the Texas crowd into a frenzy. Regardless of what he does upon his potential return, Danielson's appearance would certainly make All In 2025 an even more memorable affair.

#2. Cope could set up a huge match following his potential return at All In

At Dynasty 2025, FTR brutally attacked Cope after the trio's crushing loss against The Death Riders. It has been weeks since that incident, and The Rated-R Superstar has yet to return to in-ring competition.

Tony Khan might hold off on bringing back the former WWE Champion till All In: Texas. The Jacksonville-based promotion recently announced that this year's All Out pay-per-view would emanate from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on September 20.

The pay-per-view could witness a huge dream match between FTR and Cope & Christian (popularly known as Edge & Christian). The erstwhile Ultimate Opportunist could sow the seeds for this dream contest by making his return at All In.

Tony could pit Christian Cage against Nick Wayne at this year's edition of All In. After losing this contest, Captain Charisma could be attacked by The Patriarchy, only for Cope to make the save. The incident could pave the way for the reunion of the two former best friends, eventually leading to their bout against FTR at All Out 2025.

#1. Mariah May could make a stunning AEW return

At Revolution 2025, Mariah May concluded her rivalry with Toni Storm with an exceptional bout for the AEW Women's World Title. Although she did not win the match, The Glamour received heaps of praise from the promotion's fanbase for her incredible performance during this trilogy.

It recently came to light that Mariah May's deal with the Tony Khan-led company is set to expire later this summer. WWE has reportedly shown immense interest in signing The Woman from Hell, and the chances of her switching companies seem pretty high.

However, The Glamour could follow in MJF's footsteps and choose to stay with All Elite Wrestling. The Fighting Princess could confirm signing a new deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion by showing up at All In: Texas.

At All In 2025, Toni Storm will put her AEW Women's World Title on the line against Mercedes Mone. If The CEO manages to win this contest, she may be immediately attacked by a returning Mariah May.

The Woman from Hell could hold the prestigious title over a beaten-up Mercedes Mone to make a huge statement. It would be the perfect way for May to announce her decision to stick with AEW, putting the rumors of a move to WWE to rest.

