5 AEW stars who wrestled as enhancement talents in WWE

AEW has one of the most promising rosters amongst the many promotions that occupy the world of professional wrestling. The acquisition of the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho and Christian Cage has boosted the prestige of an already hardworking roster.

Many of the company's fastest rising stars are their youngest, including the likes of Jungle Boy and MJF, who are 25 or under. Veterans, too, are provided space on weekly television. Even the 62-year-old Sting is a regular feature.

However, most professional wrestlers begin from obscurity and earn their dues by wrestling in front of nominal spectators. Their first major appearances in larger promotions often take place in squash matches, where they are used as enhancement talents to put over prominent stars.

Most AEW stars have endured this routine, and a number of them have appeared on WWE television in short, losing efforts to WWE Superstars.

Here is a list of five such wrestlers who appeared in Vince McMahon's promotion as enhancement talents but are now presented in All Elite Wrestling as featured stars.

#5 AEW Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels

Christopher Daniels enjoys a notable on-screen role in AEW and simultaneously partakes in a crucial off-screen duty as the Head of Talent Relations. A veteran of the industry, there are few major promotions in the world where The Fallen Angel has dared not to tread and WWE is no exception to the rule.

He first joined Vince McMahon's promotion in 1998 and was sent to train under Dory Funk Jr. Meanwhile, he was perennially used as an enhancement talent on WWE television. The most well-known of his appearances was as one half of the early 2000s version of Los Conquistadores.

After his stint with the company, Daniels had a likewise brief and unsatisfying stint with a dying WCW, before he made it big on the indie circuit.

