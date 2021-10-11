5 AEW wrestlers who lost to WWE Superstars in under 3 minutes

AEW's rise in the professional wrestling industry has been nothing short of meteoric. While good financial backing and a solid broadcast deal certainly help, there's an aura about the company that has instantly made it a hit amongst pro wrestling fans

AEW has a mix of superstars - the younger talent who are homegrown or weren't as well known outside of the promotion, as well as established veterans. Then there's the mix of superstars who made the jump from WWE and are having a new lease on their wrestling lives in Tony Khan's promotion.

This list looks at five AEW superstars who made WWE appearances and lost in under three minutes.

#5 Fuego Del Sol - AEW's recent signee was squashed by Erick Rowan

Fuego del Sol has experienced his popularity increase in the past two months, especially after he was handed an AEW contract on the first episode of Rampage. He had to go through a lot to eventually secure his contract, but AEW was always a better fit for him than WWE.

Fuego Del Sol has worked on AEW Dark and even made an appearance on Monday Night RAW in early 2020. Del Sol, only 24 at the time, was given an opportunity on Monday Night RAW to face Erick Rowan.

Rowan was in the midst of his mystery cage storyline, and a couple of months before the eventual reveal of what was inside the cage, he was on a destructive run.

One of his victims was Fuego del Sol. Over a year-and-a-half before his eventual signing with AEW, Del Sol went by the name of KJ Orso, and on January 7th, 2020, he faced Erick Rowan in a squash match.

Erick Rowan attacked him before the match even started, but "Orso" was goaded into challenging him for a fight, and the match began. Unsurprisingly, it ended in less than half a minute with the victory going to Erick Rowan.

Rowan would take "Orso" to the mystery cage, and shoved his face onto it, revealing only to his opponent what was inside. Orso moved back with blood all over his face. It would later be revealed that a huge, furry, and scary spider was inside the cage.

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Fuego del Sol said that he remembered his RAW appearance very "fondly":

“I remember that day pretty fondly. They had KJ Orso just constantly practice that over and over again, running up the ramp. But they need this visual of the cage squirting some red stuff in the face and running and screaming. So, no mask. I couldn’t do it at that time, so he did it. It was a good payday for him, and he went from there. He took this prop guy and they had this little capsule in his mouth, and so, he just had to spit into his hand and rub it all over his face because it couldn’t be blood on a PG show. There’s no blood. It was just red mist, red substance. There was a big man that kept saying this over and over. ‘It can’t be blood.’ You had to cover your face the whole time to kind of hide it," Del Sol said. (H/T SEScoops)

Del Sol said that the cheque he received from WWE "wasn't great," and that the one he received after his first AEW Dark appearance was much better. He credited AEW for taking care of him better.

