5 AEW wrestlers who are friends with WWE Superstars

AEW and WWE are currently two of the biggest promotions in the wrestling business right now.

With constant competition and a drive to outdo one another, even the respective companies' rosters sometimes engage in rivalry over social media. For instance, CM Punk recently revealed how he does not like the sink or swim mentality that WWE has recently portrayed in NXT.

Despite these things, a handful of AEW stars are still friends with WWE Superstars. Here are 5 of those unlikely pairs that have maintained good relations with each other.

#5 WWE's Randy Orton and AEW's Cody Rhodes are still friends

The history between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton can be traced back to their time together in the WWE. One of the closest periods they worked together had to be during The Legacy, a stable that also featured Ted DiBiase Jr.

While they have become important members of rival companies, Cody Rhodes has gone to the extent of crediting Randy Orton, among others, for being a major influence in his training to become a good performer.

Amidst all the intense competition between AEW and WWE, it is refreshing to see that these two wrestlers have remained close with each other.

