5 Best AEW All Out moments

AEW All Out is a week from this coming Saturday. This will be the third edition of the yearly pay-per-view event from All Elite Wrestling. This was the spinoff event from the landmark "All In" pay-per-view in 2018, which was the catalyst for launching the promotion. For just the second time, the show will take place from the NOW Arena in Chicago.

Prior editions of AEW All Out have seen some of the biggest matches in the promotion's history. It has also seen the culmination of headline rivalries and the debut of some of the company's top stars. From first-time matchups to championship gold at stake, it has become known as All Elite Wrestling's version of WrestleMania.

With just two previous pay-per-view events and the latest iteration a week away, it seems like a great time to look back on everything that has transpired at this top-notch major show. In this article, let's take a look at the five best AEW All Out moments.

#5 Arn Anderson delivers the spinebuster to Shawn Spears (AEW All Out 2019)

LAST NIGHT - RETURN OF THE ENFORCER - #AEWALLOUT@CodyRhodes w/ MJF vs. Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger) w/ Tully Blanchard

Tully continues to interfere. Arn Anderson hits the ring with a spinebuster on Spears. Here it is . . .



@AEWrestling @The_MJF @CodyRhodes @Perfec10n pic.twitter.com/XgifZCIIdb — Gary Cappetta (@GaryCappetta) September 1, 2019

AEW All Out 2019 was the company's second pay-per-view and took place just one year after the original "All In" event in the same location, Chicago. Just one month before the AEW Dynamite debut, the show had to be a success to continue the company's momentum.

In addition to delivering a night of entertaining matches, All Elite Wrestling had to produce memorable moments. A staple of the promotion has been their use of legends. From Sting to Jake The Snake Roberts, AEW has used its stock of legends extremely well and allowed fans to celebrate the individual's legacy.

One of the biggest matches at AEW All Out 2019 was Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears. The rivalry started at Fyter Fest just two months prior when Spears nailed his former friend with a steel chair shot to the head that busted Cody open. Shawn Spears would then align with former Four Horsemen member Tully Blanchard, who became his manager.

Tully's association with Spears started playing mind games with Rhodes due to the rivalry between the Horsemen and his father, Dusty. However, Cody had an ace in the hole at AEW All Out 2019.

When it seemed like Blanchard would help Spears to victory, Arn Anderson made a surprise appearance. With the referee distracted, he went into the ring and delivered his signature spinebuster to Spears.

This eventually led to Cody Rhodes getting the win over Shawn Spears. By the end of 2019, Arn Anderson was officially signed by All Elite Wrestling as Cody's personal advisor and head coach. This is a role that he still holds to this day and it all started at AEW All Out 2019.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Alan John