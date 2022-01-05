5 Bold predictions for AEW Dynamite this week: Eight-time world champion returns, big debut, CM Punk confronts top star  

AEW Dynamite will kickstart 2022 with a bang as its flagship show premieres on the TBS network on Wednesday night. This week's episode will emanate from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Tony Khan has already lined up a pay-per-view-worthy match card, featuring a blockbuster rematch between 'Hangman' Adam Page and Bryan Danielson for the coveted AEW World Championship. Aside from this highly-anticipated match-up, multiple high-stakes bouts are also set to go down this week.

Knowing that it will be the beginning of a new era, it is safe to assume that AEW's head honcho could be hiding some big surprises up his sleeves. One should not forget that Mr. Khan is laser-focused in bolstering its roster. That said, it will be intriguing to see whether a top-notch name shows up this Wednesday or not.

Regardless of the speculation, let's quickly get down to five bold predictions that could assure Dynamite a no less than a star-studded show.

#5 Jon Moxley makes a stunning return to AEW programming

Prince Magnifico @Rassling_Prince When Jon Moxley returns in AEW, the pop is gonna blow the roofs. When Jon Moxley returns in AEW, the pop is gonna blow the roofs. https://t.co/JPoQ1FQpWu

Those who haven't been keeping up with the news over the last few days would be delighted to hear that Jon Moxley will be making his return to in-ring action later this month.

The Death Rider will put his GCW World Championship on the line against Homicide at the upcoming Hammerstein Ballroom on January 23rd. Much to everyone's surprise, it seemed like Moxley's first appearance on a wrestling show since entering the alcohol treatment program wouldn't be happening in AEW.

However, as per Dave Meltzer's latest report, "There's no way Moxley's first appearance won't be on AEW television." This notable update may suggest that Mox's comeback is inevitable and could happen much sooner than anticipated.

Chief @AllEliteHoodlum I wanna see Jon Moxley return at the TBS debut! I wanna see Jon Moxley return at the TBS debut! https://t.co/eyCuUJFynz

What better way would it be to kickoff 2022 than the shocking return of Jon Moxley this Wednesday night? Imagine Moxley kicking off the inaugural edition of Dynamite on the TBS premiere. The AEW universe will go into a frenzy after hearing the 'Wild Thing' theme song blaring on the speakers inside the arena.

Mox could make a buzzworthy announcement, possibly laying out a challenge to whoever wins the AEW World Championship later on in the night.

