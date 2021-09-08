5 challengers for Kenny Omega after AEW All Out 2021

Kenny Omega successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Christian Cage in the main event of AEW All Out 2021. It was an excellent bout that once again established The Cleaner as the clear top star in the promotion. His stable, The Elite, got even stronger after the match with the debut and inclusion of Adam Cole.

With the group and his title reign only gaining steam, Kenny Omega feels significantly bigger than he has before. There are plenty of contenders in the running to get a shot at the AEW World Championship. Christian Cage now has to start over to work his way back up the rankings, but the question is who will step up next?

Kenny Omega has now officially become the longest reigning AEW World Champion in company history. His reign doesn't seem like it will be ending anytime soon, so it should be very interesting to see who will be his next opponent. In this article, let's take a look at the five next challengers for Kenny Omega following AEW All Out 2021.

#5 AEW's Orange Cassidy

Kenny Omega pulled off one of the most impressive victories of his AEW World Championship reign back at Double Or Nothing by defeating both PAC and Orange Cassidy in a three-way match. The conclusion saw Don Callis screw Orange out of the win and Omega get a crucifix pin after Cassidy hit his signature Orange Punch.

In the lead-up to the pay-per-view, PAC felt more like an add-on, while Orange Cassidy was more directly feuding with Kenny Omega. The interaction between the two men added a lot to the eventual superb three-way at Double Or Nothing 2021. However, there is plenty to go back to for Omega and Cassidy in a singles match for the AEW World Championship.

Orange Cassidy comes off the heels of two back-to-back singles wins over Matt Hardy and Jack Evans on AEW Dynamite. He was also on the winning side of the ten-man tag team Buy In Match ahead of All Out 2021. He has plenty of momentum to move up the rankings and step up to be the next challenger for the AEW World Championship.

