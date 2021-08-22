5 CM Punk matches we don't want to see in AEW

Pro-wrestling fans cannot wait to see AEW's newest signing CM Punk in action again.

The Best in the World made his internet-breaking AEW debut last Friday night at AEW Rampage. The 42-year-old has joined Tony Khan's company on a full-time deal, meaning he will be a regular competitor on AEW TV.

Punk did not waste any time choosing his first opponent as he challenged Darby Allin to a match at AEW All Out next month. The 42-year-old is also clear that he has joined AEW to work with passionate young stars like Kenny Omega, Jungle Boy, and The Young Bucks.

Fans, too, would like to see Punk compete against AEW's rising stars. Meanwhile, there are a few stars we don't want to see him face. Here are five CM Punk matches we don't want to see in AEW.

#5. CM Punk versus Chris Jericho

Also let's not forget to Thank @IAmJericho for laying the foundation for @AEW to become a place where Pro Wrestling can live again on your TV. If not for his hard work, @CMPunk might still be retired. #ThankYouChris#ThankYouPunk #ThankYouAEW pic.twitter.com/DZnsHmPaQR — Kenny Kidd (@MrKennyKidd) August 21, 2021

CM Punk desires to have new competition and work with young talents. Hence, facing Chris Jericho would be the complete opposite.

Punk and Jericho have fought each other more than 40 times in WWE. They fought in No Disqualification matches, Steel Cage matches, and even faced each other in a Chicago Street Fight. The two WWE Legends battled for the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Title, and even the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Judging by all that, it does not seem like the right move to have them square off again. Booking-wise, AEW should not want to repeat what WWE has done many times between 2008 and 2013.

CM Punk also said he wants to work with young talents, and Jericho is not young. The former AEW World Champion is already approaching his 51st birthday. Hence, having the nearly 51-year-old Jericho, who is a little past his prime, face the 42-year-old Punk, who has just returned from a seven-year absence, might not make for good TV.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun