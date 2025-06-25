5 Current WWE Superstars who could retire in AEW

AEW has emerged as a solid alternative for WWE. Co-founded by Tony Khan in 2019, the company is a major player in professional wrestling and has fans worldwide.

All Elite Wrestling has signed many former WWE stars throughout its existence. Names such as Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland, Ricochet, Toni Storm, Bryan Danielson, and more were once under the Stamford-based company's banner. Jumping ship transformed their careers, and they are now among the biggest assets of the Tony Khan-led organization.

The promotion has a track record of treating veterans with respect and has emerged as a dream destination for wrestlers to say their farewells. Tony Khan will certainly sign more stars, and some current World Wrestling Entertainment names might even retire in the Jacksonville-based company. Here are five names that could have their last match in All Elite Wrestling.

#5. & #4. DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa)

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were massive attractions in NXT. Their partnership and rivalry were the black-and-silver brand's heartbeat, and both achieved immense success back then. However, their main roster run has arguably been underwhelming. Although they are two-time WWE Tag Team Champions, their overall influence is negligible.

In the future, DIY must join All Elite Wrestling, an organization where tag team wrestling is revered. There, they could reach their full potential as a duo and ultimately retire as legends because Tony Khan has a track record of doing justice to the division. Furthermore, they could reignite their rivalry with FTR, the duo that was formerly known as The Revival.

#3. Finn Balor

WWE star Finn Balor is primarily being used to build other stars. His booking has been poor, and fans are begging Triple H to treat the former Bullet Club leader better. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that he will ever become world champion in the company again.

When The Prince's contract with the Stamford-based company expires, he must join AEW. In the Tony Khan-led company, he will be a serious AEW World Title contender and will certainly receive a Sting-like retirement run. Furthermore, since he was Bullet Club's first-ever leader, the potential for storytelling is immense.

#2. Cody Rhodes is an AEW founding father

Cody Rhodes is one of the most influential wrestlers in the modern era. His career has seen highs and lows, and he played a huge role in All Elite Wrestling's initial success. He is one of WWE's top merchandise sellers today, and it is unlikely that he will leave anytime soon. However, many fans believe that The American Nightmare has unfinished business in AEW.

Cody might one day return to the Jacksonville-based company and become AEW World Champion. This moment would be the talk of the wrestling business and could be marketed as "Finish the Story part two". Tony Khan would also give the WrestleMania main eventer an epic retirement storyline because he is a founding father, after all.

#1. Becky Lynch

If Becky Lynch signs with AEW someday, the internet wrestling community will go berserk. Tony Khan must try his best to hire her in the future because she screams star power.

The Man will certainly be treated in larger-than-life fashion by the Jacksonville-based company. She can have entertaining rivalries with names such as Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, and more. Additionally, she can become a locker room leader and eventually retire like a legend.

