5 surprise debuts we could see at AEW Winter is Coming - NXT Triple Crown Champion, former WWE Universal Champion

AEW Winter is Coming is a yearly special episode of Dynamite that first began in 2020. The event is held in December before the Winter Solstice begins. Game of Thrones fans might recall the phrase as it was used throughout the television series. AEW is allowed to use the phrase as they air Dynamite on TNT, which all falls under the AT&T blanket. Just like Game of Thrones, this special episode of AEW Dynamite is meant to be epic.

What could be more epic than a new superstar debuting during Winter is Coming? Last year's episode was announced on November 18th. The Moxley-Omega match was billed as "the biggest match in Dynamite history" on their "biggest Dynamite" to date. Looking back, Moxley-Omega was the biggest match in AEW history, as it would be where Omega would defeat Moxley and pick up the title.

Not only was last year's Winter is Coming where the reign of Kenny Omega began, but The Icon, Sting, debuted as well. The former WCW legend had not made an appearance on TNT in 19 years at that point. His last appearance on TNT was the final episode of WCW Monday Nightro, where he defeated Ric Flair.

This year, Winter is Coming will take place on both Dynamite and Rampage episodes, 15 and 17 Decemeber, respectively. There's a lot of room for surprising debuts. We could hopefully end up seeing wrestlers face off in dream matches very soon. This list will explore who should debut at AEW Winter is Coming, 2021.

5. Kyle O'Reilly could debut at AEW Winter is Coming

Kyle O'Reilly has been a fan favorite at WWE NXT for most of his run. O'Reilly made his NXT debut on July 12th 2017, losing to Malakai Black. NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III teamed up with Bobby FIsh to attack Sanity after their victory, as well as attacking Drew McIntyre. These attacks would lead to them joining with Adam Cole, turning heel in the process. A month later the trio officially founded "The Undisputed Era".

During his time at NXT, O'Reilly would pick up the NXT Tag Titles a record breaking three times. O'Reilly has also worked with Bobby Fish and Adam Cole for years through other promotions where he held championships alongside them. Because of the closeness of the trio, O'Reilly would make a perfect partner.

He could either team up with Bobby Fish as they separate from Adam Cole, or become another member of The Elite.

Edited by Roxanne Smith