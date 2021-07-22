5 dream matches for CM Punk in AEW

CM Punk is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling history. His impact on the industry was ground breaking. Punk brought back lapsed fans as well as created new ones with his work on top in WWE.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported today that the former WWE Champion is in talks for a potential return to the ring, with AEW being the likely destination. This may go down as the biggest wrestling news story of 2021 if this comes to fruition.

CM Punk last appeared in the ring at the 2014 Royal Rumble. He's had a tumultuous fallout with the company and has some less than flattering words to say about them. Although he had a brief stint on WWE Backstage, Punk hasn't appeared to be close to a return to wrestling until now.

Will CM Punk soon be All Elite? 👀



With this news in mind, speculation will run rampant about what is possible for CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling. There are many possibilities, but dream matches with the stars of the promotion are probably the first thought on the minds of many in wrestling. In this article, let's take a look at five dream matches for CM Punk in AEW.

#5 CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

As mentioned, CM Punk has spent seven years away from professional wrestling. In that time, a lot has changed within the industry as well as stars rising to prominence. When Punk left WWE, there was no AEW around or even thought of. However, All Elite Wrestling does provide plenty of young, breakout stars for The Voice of the Voiceless to mix it up with.

At the top of many fans' lists has to be Darby Allin. The former TNT Champion has consistently been considered one of the best babyfaces in all of wrestling. He has an enigmatic persona and attracts fans of all ages. Allin has also proven to be a needle mover as far as ratings go, with his main event matches with Miro, Jungle Boy and Ethan Page on AEW Dynamite being among the best of the year so far.

In many ways, Darby Allin is reminiscent of a young Jeff Hardy in 2008. He feels like he is on the brink of the main event scene and a future world champion. CM Punk being an antagonist to Darby would be very intriguing. Arguably Punk's best work has been as a heel and Darby Allin presents the perfect foil to play off of. These two would create magic together in the ring and as characters.

