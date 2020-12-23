5 Best AEW feuds of 2020 

All Elite Wrestling had their first full year of the week to week television with Dynamite as well as four major pay-per-views. Over the past 12 months, the promotion has provided fans with engaging feuds between some of their top stars. AEW has filled 2020 with a bunch of memorable moments and matches with those key rivalries.

The characters featured on AEW Dynamite have interacted with one another to deliver compelling storylines that have captivated their fanbase. From friends developing animosity between one another to competitors feuding over the top championships, this has been quite the eventful year that has produced entertaining feuds in 2020.

AEW: Dynamite is Extended Through 2023! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/JZH7oyzgOT — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 15, 2020

After long-term narratives crafted over the past year, the assortment of rivalries to be considered the best is definitely plentiful. In this article, we will highlight the top five best AEW feuds of 2020.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley - Eye On The Prize (AEW)

.@jonmoxley against the world 🌎 pic.twitter.com/lPk9Ha22Zu — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 19, 2020

Coming into 2020, Chris Jericho was riding high as the AEW World Champion. With the Inner Circle by his side, "Le Champion" made the perfect top heel for the promotion. However, a determined Jon Moxley made it clear that his next goal in the company was to become the champion.

Jericho decided that he rather have Moxley by his side than against him, so he offered "The Purveyor of Violence" a spot in his stable. "The Demo God" even went as far as to give him the keys to a new car, but Moxley refused and declined spectacularly, cracking a Little Bit of The Bubbly over the AEW World Champion's head.

Over the weeks after this, Inner Circle attacked Moxley, blinding him in one eye by using a spike from Jericho's jacket. Mox gained revenge by blinding Santana with the same keys to the car given to him by Jericho. This all led to a highly anticipated showdown in the main event of AEW Revolution for the title.

At the pay-per-view, Jon Moxley overcame interference from the Inner Circle and removed the patch over his eye to reveal to Jericho that he was healed. He then hit the Paradigm Shift to win the AEW World Championship. This was a pitch-perfect chase and culmination of the story of Moxley's quest to become the champ. The main event of Revolution delivered to give the fans a happy ending to the show as well as the storyline with the two top stars in the promotion.