5 Early predictions for AEW: All In Texas next year

AEW will host a historic stadium show in the United States in 2025. As announced recently, the next edition of AEW All In will emanate from the Globe Life Field Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. It will be the third installment of AEW's biggest annual event, which has been hosted in the United Kingdom for the past 2 years.

All In Texas will be quite pivotal for the Tony Khan-led company, as its success will allow AEW to strengthen itself in the American market. Considering the success of the last two All In events, there is a good possibility that the 2025 edition of the annual pay-per-view will also be a memorable affair.

AEW All In 2025 could go down in history as one of the most entertaining shows in the history of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Fans could witness some unexpected moments during the Texas pay-per-view, which will leave their jaws dropped on the floor. In this article, let's look at five early predictions for All In Texas in 2025.

#5. Stone Cold Steve Austin makes a cameo

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most legendary superstars in the history of pro wrestling. The 59-year-old star was arguably the biggest face of WWE during the Attitude Era, as he was instrumental in the company beating its greatest competitor in WCW.

The former WWE Champion often shows his pride in his home state of Texas, and the fans fondly refer to him as the Texas Rattlesnake. With AEW All In set to take place in Texas next year, Stone Cold Steve Austin could make a shocking cameo on the show. The Ringmaster could make a one-off appearance at the event to take down a loudmouth heel, much to the delight of his home audience.

Tony Khan would do everything in his power to somehow bring the Texas Rattlesnake to All Elite Wrestling for one night. The company will be eager to add as many mainstream figures to All In Texas as they can.

A potential Steve Austin appearance at the show could turn out to be a groundbreaking moment for the Jacksonville-based promotion, allowing the company to reignite its feud with WWE on the ratings front.

#4. Sting teams up with his son, Steven Borden

At Revolution 2024, Sting wrestled in his last-ever match as a pro wrestler. The Vigilante teamed up with Darby Allin on the show to take on The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

It was one of the most magical nights in the history of the business, as The Stinger dismantled the obnoxious heels to end his final night in wrestling as a Champion.

However, circumstances could cause Sting to come out of his retirement next year at All In Texas. The WCW Legend could be compelled to team up with his son, Steven Borden, who earned praise from the audience for his cameo in Sting's final match at Revolution 2024.

Steven dressed up as the Wolfpac version of Sting and delivered a picturesque Stinger Splash on Nick Jackson. Fans were incredibly impressed with Steven's offense, demanding him to take up the mantle of "Sting" after his father's retirement.

Interestingly, Steven Borden was recently caught training with Adam Copeland, FTR, and Darby Allin. It seems like the younger son of Sting is interested in carrying his father's legacy in AEW, which has prompted him to commit himself to proper training finally.

If AEW does have plans to introduce Steven Borden as the next Sting, he must make his debut at All In 2025. In a surprising turn of events, Borden could team up with The Stinger at the marquee show to take on a heel duo.

Following the match, The Vigilante could officially hand over the reins of the "Sting" persona to his son in front of a delighted Texas audience.

#3. Dustin Rhodes retires at All In Texas

Since his debut in the summer of 2019, Dustin Rhodes has been a reliable asset for Tony Khan. The Natural is one of the most captivating performers in All Elite Wrestling, and can still perform at the highest level.

However, Rhodes is currently 55 years old and only has a limited time left as a full-time performer. A well-respected figure in AEW backstage, it is unlikely that The Natural would retire from the company without having a well-deserved retirement tour.

If Dustin Rhodes plans to hang up his boots in the near future, All In Texas would be the ideal location for his last-ever wrestling match. Tony Khan could feature the veteran star in a high-profile match on the show, allowing him to end his legendary career on a high.

The Texas audience would be honored to give a sendoff to Dustin Rhodes, who has been with All Elite Wrestling through thick and thin. It would be a fitting sight to see Rhodes hang up his boots in the same company that helped him revitalize his career at such a late stage.

#2. Keith Lee becomes the AEW World Champion

Keith Lee arrived in All Elite Wrestling in February 2022. The first few months in the Tony Khan-led company turned out well for The Limitless One, as he managed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Swerve Strickland.

Unfortunately, Lee's momentum took a sudden nosedive once his partnership with The Killshot came to an end. Recurring injuries and untimely illnesses caused Keith Lee to remain on the sidelines for extended periods, which dealt a fatal blow to his onscreen presence.

While The Limitless One has not been able to leave a significant impact so far, the situation could change for the better once he returns to the squared circle. Tony Khan could strap a rocket to Lee's back once he comes back to make up for all the lost opportunities during his absence.

The former NXT Champion could enter the main event scene soon after he resumes his in-ring career. Lee could continue to build momentum till All In 2025, where he could finally get a shot at the AEW World Championship.

The 39-year-old star could put down his opponent in a high-profile contest, becoming the AEW World Champion in historic fashion. The victory would serve as a feel-good moment for The Limitless One, who has gone through a lot of troubles throughout his run in AEW.

#1. Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson II takes place

At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2021, Bryan Danielson wrestled Kenny Omega in a historic encounter. The two stars combined to deliver arguably the greatest match in AEW history, which still holds true to date. Surprisingly, there was no definitive winner in this contest, as the match exceeded the scheduled time limit of 30 minutes.

Since then, fans have been waiting for Omega and Danielson to have another singles match so that the "Best Wrestler in the World" debate could finally be put to rest. A spectacle like Danielson vs. Omega could only take place at a marquee pay-per-view, and All In Texas 2025 perfectly fits that bill.

The two AEW veterans could finally clash at the Texas pay-per-view, and try to exceed the magic the last time they faced each other in a singles contest. It would be a sight to savor for the fans in attendance, who would be eager to get a definitive winner this time around.

