5 possible final opponents for Cody Rhodes in AEW

AEW star Cody Rhodes has been a free agent since the end of 2021, per reports. It is shocking as he has served as one of the Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion since its inception in 2019.

Last year, Rhodes spoke about his future plans and reiterated that he doesn't see himself wrestling anywhere else. While it is unfathomable to think of the company without its core founders, speculation will persist as long as Cody doesn't sign a new contract.

The TNT champion is slated to return to this week's Dynamite even though he can appear in other promotions. WWE legend Booker T recently explained that if Cody leaves, it could be for something much bigger outside.

While there are a handful of opponents for him to face upon his return, his contract expiry might not make that possible unless he re-signs. Instead, here are five possible final opponents for Cody in Tony Khan's company.

#5. Bryan Danielson could face Cody in a dream AEW clash

Wrestling Facts @WrestlingsFacts At the age of 15, @bryandanielson saved up for wrestling school by working at McDonald's. At the age of 15, @bryandanielson saved up for wrestling school by working at McDonald's. https://t.co/GKR2SvKx2T

Cody Rhodes and Bryan Danielson were mid-carders trying to establish themselves in WWE during their last outing. Fast forward a decade later, they are two of the biggest wrestlers in AEW. With Rhodes' contract ending, the window might soon close for the two stars to fight again.

Their dynamic will certainly be enjoyable as Danielson is currently a heel while Rhodes is a hated babyface. Since the former's debut in the company, he has been in excellent form.

While Danielson needs a new rivalry after his loss to Hangman Page, Rhodes needs to regain his popularity with the fans. Pitting them against each other would be a great way to give the audience a dream match as well.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy