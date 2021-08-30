5 first opponents for Daniel Bryan in AEW

Daniel Bryan could turn All Elite very soon and debut for AEW. The former WWE Champion competed against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship a few months ago. The match was Bryan's last in the company, and he has been away from WWE ever since. Rumors have been circulating that he will debut for AEW soon.

CM Punk recently made his comeback in the wrestling ring for AEW. The Best in the World has also teased Bryan’s arrival to the company.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez stated that the plan is to have Daniel Bryan debut at AEW All Out on September 5th.

“But the story as of a couple of days ago, the plan was for Daniel Bryan to debut at All Out, I will confirm that," revealed Alvarez.

While plans can change, it looks like AEW All Out will be the perfect place to have The Planet’s Champion show up and begin his journey for the new promotion. With that in mind, take a look at the five wrestlers who could become Daniel Bryan’s first opponents in AEW.

#5. Malakai Black and Daniel Bryan could have a great rivalry in AEW

Malakai Black and Daniel Bryan are no strangers to one another. The two men were working for WWE at the same time and even got to share the wrestling ring once.

At the 2020 WWE Money in the Bank, Black and Bryan were two of the six men who competed in the ladder match. Both men did not exchange many strikes and failed to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Black was released by WWE earlier this year, and it did not take him long to make his AEW debut. The Striking Man from Amsterdam debuted as a heel in AEW and has already taken down Cody Rhodes to make an impact in the company.

Black has a lot of backing from the fans. He is also one of the finest workers in the ring who can be compared to someone like Daniel Bryan.

A rivalry between the two wrestlers would be no short of a dream rivalry. Black could play the perfect heel while Daniel Bryan can fit into his role as a natural babyface. The Dutch Destroyer has already destroyed an active legend like Cody.

It looks like Malakai Black retired Cody on the August 4th episode of AEW Dynamite. Will he be allowed to take down Daniel Bryan to prove himself in AEW once again?

