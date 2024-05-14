5 former WWE stars who could debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2024

AEW is gearing up for its upcoming PPV on May 26, set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the inaugural Double or Nothing event was held in 2019.

The match card for the event is already lined up and former WWE stars like Mercedes Mone, Christian Cage, and Bryan Danielson are booked to wrestle at the event.

Speaking of former WWE stars, here are five names (former employees of the Stamford-based promotion) that we believe might make their debut at the upcoming AEW pay-per-view event:

#1. Nikki Bella and #2. Brie Bella

Nikki and Brie Bella (Garcia) might be making their way to AEW and could debut at Double or Nothing later this month. Speaking on her Nikki & Brie show, Nikki admitted that she almost called Tony Khan to hire her after witnessing Mercedes Mone's debut on Dynamite: Big Business.

During an interview on the Battleground podcast, Khan was asked to comment on Nikki almost wanting a job in AEW. TK stated he would love to have her and her twin sister, Brie on his roster.

"If Nikki Garcia ever wanted to come into AEW I would be very interested in that. I think the world of her, I have so much respect for Nicole and Brie," he said on the interview.

Therefore, Tony Khan could plan to introduce the former WWE divas The Bella Twins to the fans at Double or Nothing.

#3. Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin was released from his WWE contract last year. Earlier this year, rumors started swirling around that he is in talks with AEW about a potential move to the promotion. Even Benjamin himself stated he would be open to joining Tony Khan's roster.

"Well, I definitely think that I could help mentor, you know, a lot of talent kind of give them a better understanding of the business and also just have fun. There’s a lot of great talent there and to your point, like this is the wrestling business," he said.

Rumors of Benjamin joining AEW have been going around for some time now. With Double or Nothing just around the corner, the former WWE star may be gearing up to finally make his debut.

Expand Tweet

#4. Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle was also released from WWE last year. Fowling the release, he returned to the independent circuit. He also wrestles under MLW and NJPW banners.

During an interview with Jamal Niaz on For The Love of Wrestling, he teased a potential move to the Jacksonville-based company. He hinted at making an appearance at Forbidden Door. Therefore he could set up a feud at Double or Nothing for June's PPV Fobbiddor Door.

"Forbidden Door, maybe, you know, I don’t know. It’s a great idea. I think anything’s possible. But at the same time, I’m not in a rush. I feel like a lot of people are in a rush," he stated.

#5. Amari Miller

Amari Miller's WWE contract ended in February earlier this year. Both parties decided not to renew her contract, thus she left the promotion. This month she joined ROH under the ring name Camron Branae and lost her debut match against Nyla Rose.

Expand Tweet

ROH is AEW's sister promotion. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before Tony Khand decides to bring the talented female star to his roster as well. Perhaps, it could happen at Double or Nothing.

