5 free agents WWE could lose to AEW after Vince McMahon's return

AEW could benefit unexpectedly from Vince McMahon's return to WWE. After announcing his retirement last year, the former WWE CEO returned to the board at the start of the year and was named Executive Chairman following the company's buyout by Endeavor.

Given the issues that might arise from Vince's return, several free agents might think twice about joining the sports entertainment giant. It remains to be seen whether he can step aside and let current WWE COO Triple H spearhead Creative or will Mr. McMahon get involved "in the weeds," so to speak.

Bringing in talent from the free agent market is something both WWE and AEW are always looking to do. Here are five current free agents who might choose AEW instead with Vince returning to WWE.

#5. Nia Jax could join The Outcasts with Saraya in AEW

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "I actually would (consider joining AEW). I keep getting asked that question, and I usually say no, but I actually would.



I'm really good friends with Saraya, I love what she's doing there.”



- Nia Jax

(via K&S Virtual Signing) "I actually would (consider joining AEW). I keep getting asked that question, and I usually say no, but I actually would. I'm really good friends with Saraya, I love what she's doing there.”- Nia Jax(via K&S Virtual Signing) https://t.co/DyEyDQbkQy

Nia Jax was let go by WWE in November 2021 after she asked for a break from wrestling to take care of her mental well-being. She has been a lightning rod for controversy, with fans accusing her of being unsafe in the ring.

Despite the criticism, Jax has been WWE Women's Champion several times and even held the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Shayna Baszler before her departure.

The Irresistible Force was a surprise entrant at this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. There was speculation as to whether she would return to the company on a full-time basis, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

During a recent K&S Virtual Signing, the Samoan star addressed the possibility of signing with WWE, and her response was encouraging:

"I actually would. I keep getting asked that question, and I usually say no, but I actually would. I'm really good friends with Saraya, I love what she's doing there. I recently met Nyla Rose. It would be kind of cool and add something different," Jax said.

Given her fan reception, Nia might think it's not worth it to return to WWE. With Vince's return, she might feel that nothing's changed much and would prefer a newer environment.

AEW would be the perfect fit for the heavyweight as she could have fresh matchups with Nyla Rose, Jade Cargill, Britt Baker, and even current AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.

#4. Naomi could dethrone Jade Cargill as the new TBS Champion

Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi in WWE, is clearly a fan of AEW star Jade Cargill. Since walking out of the promotion, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has not been involved in wrestling, unlike her partner, Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks).

With her issues stemming from Vince McMahon's creative direction, it's unlikely that Trinity would want to return to WWE now that he is back with the company.

Instead, she could thrive in AEW, especially in the TBS Championship scene, where Cargill needs fresh challengers

#3. Mandy Rose could be a future AEW Women's Champion

WWE fans were left stunned when the company announced that Mandy Rose was released in late 2022 due to the premium content she was sharing online.

The former NXT Women's Champion is in no hurry to join another wrestling company since leaving WWE. With Vince's return, it might not be the most attractive option to return there as well.

However, WWE's loss could be AEW's gain, as Rose would bring a lot of personality to the product, especially if she portrays a villainous role like she was as the leader of Toxic Attraction in NXT.

Given her name value and recent media coverage, Rose would bring in a lot of eyeballs to AEW and their women's division.

Imagine Rose challenging Jamie Hayter for the Women's Championship. It would certainly be an intriguing match.

#2. Kota Ibushi has hinted at his preference for joining AEW

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral "I expect to be talking to Tony Khan soon." -- Kota Ibushi tells Dark Puroresu Flowsion in an interview.



It looks like AEW is about to sign one of its biggest acquisitions to date. Hell, it may be one of their best signings period.



Will Kota be All Elite soon? "I expect to be talking to Tony Khan soon." -- Kota Ibushi tells Dark Puroresu Flowsion in an interview. It looks like AEW is about to sign one of its biggest acquisitions to date. Hell, it may be one of their best signings period.Will Kota be All Elite soon? https://t.co/aueTbgVAg9

From the moment Kota Ibushi's time with NJPW was officially brought to an end, fans instantly began questioning whether he would join WWE or AEW.

While Ibushi admitted to being open to a WWE run, it is more likely that All Elite Wrestling will be the best fit for him. He also shares a long, storied history with current All Elite Wrestling EVP Kenny Omega, and that could be the pulling factor in making him join.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight had a brief run in WWE during the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic. But Vince McMahon didn't seem keen on hiring the Japanese star in 2016. There's no reason to think that he would treat Ibushi better this time around.

#1. Goldberg

The announcement that Goldberg is now a free agent in wrestling is something that has got a lot of people questioning if he will end up appearing at All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan has not been shy about his admiration for the WCW legend, admitting he would keep an eye on Goldberg.

Signing The Icon would be a huge boost for the company as they look towards selling out Wembley Stadium for All In in the summer. Goldberg has already revealed that he was unhappy with Vince McMahon over false promises regarding a retirement match.

Tony Khan should take advantage of the situation and bring in the WWE Hall of Famer even if it was a short-term deal.

Poll : Who is more likely to join AEW? Goldberg Mandy Rose 0 votes