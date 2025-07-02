AEW Dynamite is the Jacksonville-based promotion's flagship program and one of the most-watched wrestling shows worldwide. Its roster consists of seasoned veterans, established stars, and future main eventers. Tonight, the weekly program is celebrating its 300th show, and the anticipation is high.

Ad

Several matches have been announced for AEW Dynamite 300 so far. Mercedes Mone's TBS Title is on the line, Kota Ibushi will lock horns with Kazuchika Okada, and more. The company currently has immense momentum and will be looking to build on it going into All In 2025. Hopefully, Tony Khan has some shockers planned for tonight, and this epic run continues.

Here are 5 last-minute predictions for AEW Dynamite 300.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

#5. Kenny Omega returns

Two weeks back, Kenny Omega was brutally attacked by Kazuchika Okada on Dynamite. The scene was gruesome, and the Cleaner left the arena on a stretcher.

Ad

Trending

Omega and Okada will lock horns for the AEW Unified Championship at All In 2025. The two men have a deep history, and fans are confident that their match will be a five-star affair.

Ad

Kenny Omega's whereabouts were unknown last week. However, all signs are pointing towards his return on the special edition of the Wednesday show. His longtime friend Kota Ibushi is back, and he has to build momentum before All In. Tonight would be a terrific occasion to do that.

#4. Toni Storm attacks Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone will defend the TBS Title against recently signed Mina Shirakawa on Dynamite 300. The CEO's reign has been historic so far, and Shirakawa's signing has been a major success for Tony Khan. Mone's rivalry with Toni Storm has already received a warm reception.

Ad

The Timeless star will probably attack Mone during her match tonight and try to cost her the TBS Championship. This would be a genius move and a master class in mind games by the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, which would all but confirm that at All In, there will be war.

#3. Mina Shirakawa becomes AEW TBS Champion

On Dynamite 300, Mina Shirakawa might dethrone Mercedes Mone to become the new AEW TBS Champion. The Japanese star is a fan favorite, and if she wins tonight, the arena will erupt.

Ad

Ad

As speculated above, Women's World Champion Toni Storm might have a role to play in this title change. After all, the rivalry between the CEO and the Timeless star has been intense. At All In 2025, they will battle for the ultimate prize, i.e, the AEW Women's World Title.

#2. MJF gets screwed by Mark Briscoe

Last week on Dynamite, Mark Briscoe had an interesting exchange with MJF. The Salt of the Earth insulted the former ROH World Champion, and Briscoe claimed that Friedman had tiny private parts. There was extreme tension between the stars, and we may see that boil over tonight.

Ad

Ad

On Dynamite 300, MJF will enter a four-way match for the second spot in the men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In. His opponents are Anthony Bowens, AR Fox, and Brody King. Even though competition is tough, the young genius is a born winner and the favorite to win the match. However, he could unexpectedly get screwed by the ROH legend because of their issues.

#1. Kota Ibushi attacks Kenny Omega and joins the Don Callis Family

Kenny Omega will probably return tonight. Fans are expecting a Golden Lovers reunion since Kota Ibushi is back. However, Tony Khan has the opportunity to pull off the ultimate swerve.

On Dynamite 300, the Golden Star might turn heel by attacking his best friend. In addition, he might join the Don Callis family, a betrayal that the Cleaner will never forgive or forget. An unpredictable booking decision like this would be nothing short of "absolute cinema".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action