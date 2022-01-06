5 legends who could be on AEW's panel for Danielson-Page II

The AEW title is on the line again, but this time Bryan Danielson is making sure that there will be a result. Judges will be enlisted to score the match if the pair run out of time.

Danielson called out the match and claimed that even if they go over the time limit, Hangman should still be able to lose. While the initial idea seems unfair, it could lead to some interesting appearances.

Using legendary wrestlers as the judges would make the match far more interesting. Quite a few legendary wrestlers are already working backstage, and a few more have shown interest in working with the All Elite promotion.

This article will go through 5 possible legends who could be chosen for the panel adjudicating the title match.

5. AEW Producer and Coach, Jerry Lynn

Jerry Lynn was one of the first wrestlers to establish the hardcore style in wrestling.

Lynn is a multi-time champion and has picked up titles in WWF (WWE), TNA (IMPACT Wrestling), as well as in ECW. His expertise would be a massive asset and he'd also garner some well deserved screen time.

Lynn has also been a coach backstage, where he's been assisting a new generation of wrestlers. Lynn never became the star he deserved to be, but he could help a deserving wrestler walk away as AEW Champion tonight.

4. Arn Anderson could be selected as a judge

Arn Anderson might be Cody Rhodes' manager and coach, but he would also be an excellent judge for the AEW title match.

Anderson had an impressive career and is one of the founding members of The Four Horsemen. He went toe-to-toe with many wrestlers who we consider to be legends today.

While Anderson never captured any significant titles, he was a generational talent. Anderson deserves to play a major role in AEW.

