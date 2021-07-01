5 male AEW stars with the best win percentages so far in 2021

One of the best and easiest ways to measure a wrestler's success in AEW, outside of them being champions, is to look at their raw stats. Simply put, how many matches have they taken part in and how many of those have they won?

Now let's take a look at the win percentages for wrestlers in a company that claims that they matter: AEW.

In the men's division, here are five stars with the best win percentages so far in 2021 (who have wrestled in at least five or more matches).

#5. AEW star Adam Page - 94.21%

Many people see Adam Page as a future AEW world champion, and his string of results so far in 2021 certainly seems to suggest that he's good enough to do so.

Page has competed in 17 matches this year and has incredibly won almost every single one of them. He's triumphed in 11 singles matches, 4 tag team matches and one eight-man-tag match.

His only loss came on April 22nd when he was beaten by Brian Cage. But let's face it, losing to Brian Cage is certainly not something to be embarrassed about.



Page's latest victory came against Powerhouse Hobbs and it certainly looks like the former Elite member will continue to rack up wins for the rest of the year.

