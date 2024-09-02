5 Men who can stop Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley made his return to the company after two months. He immediately grabbed a mic and had a few words to get off his chest.

Mox first surprisingly called out Darby Allin, claiming that they needed to have a long-overdue conversation. He then sent a cryptic message, uttering the words "This is not your company anymore." It remains to be seen who this message was meant for.

Later in the night, he was approached backstage, and he brought in Marina Shafir as his ally and a hint that Jon Moxley could be building a new faction of his own. Below are five men who could step up to Mox following his sudden change in demeanor.

Trending

#1. Kazuchika Okada and The Elite will want to remind Jon Moxley who runs AEW

At this point, no one knows who Moxley's target will be, and one faction that he could have been talking about is The Elite, as they have been running AEW for some time now.

All four of their members are champions and have found great success in their recent matches. With the Young Bucks and Jack Perry preoccupied with feuds of their own, Kazuchika Okada could be the one to confront Jon Moxley and find out if he has any problems with The Elite.

Should this be the case, the two could end up feuding for the Continental Championship, a title that the former WWE Champion has been eyeing for a few months. Being one of the best in the world, The Rainmaker could give him a run for his money.

#2. Samoa Joe will once more defy authority

Samoa Joe has not been the type to succumb to authority over the years. He has only done so on a few instances, including when Triple H and William Regal enlisted his services as an enforcer.

Previously, Joe got involved in HOOK's feud with Chris Jericho because he, too, got tired of The Learning Tree. Now that Jon Moxley could attempt to take over the company, the Samoan Submission Machine could find fault with that and confront him.

If Mox enlists more people to join his side, this could put the former AEW World Champion at a disadvantage, and he may need to bring in HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata to clash with them.

Recently formed trio of Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata

#3. Adam Copeland will fight on behalf of AEW

Upon signing with the company, Adam Copeland became passionate about fighting for AEW and its fans. His run as the TNT Champion is proof of that, as every week, he appeared in front of the fans and put his title on the line.

Should someone looking to destroy the company's image arrive, The Rated-R Superstar could take offense and confront him. Copeland is currently still recuperating from an injury so this may not happen right away, but should he return in the next few months, this could be one of his first ventures.

#4. The Hurt Syndicate makes their long-awaited arrival

At this point, it remains to be seen what Jon Moxley's goal is and what his next course of action will be. After revealing that Marina Shafir has joined his side, many other stars could do so.

One major faction that could end up confronting him could be The Hurt Syndicate. For a while now, it has been speculated that Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP could reunite and re-form the group. Tony Khan could bring them in now that they are all free agents.

#5. Bryan Danielson and The Blackpool Combat Club finally confront Jon Moxley

As of now, Jon Moxley remains a member of The Blackpool Combat Club. However, following his actions last week on Dynamite, questions need to be asked regarding his status within the faction.

It is unclear if he plans to create a new faction or rebrand the BCC. Although the faction has not had a clear leader, both Mox and Bryan Danielson have been the frontmen of the group.

Amidst his absence from AEW, PAC emerged as someone who joined forces with the faction. He has not been labeled as a new member of the group, but he is one-third of the trios' champions, along with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. A serious conversation between the BCC members may be in the works, and the future of this group will be determined soon.

The original four members of the Blackpool Combat Club

At this point, it is unclear what Jon Moxley plans to do in AEW, so people around the world will have to stay tuned to Dynamite next week as he can finally provide more insights regarding his actions and intentions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback