5 Mistakes Tony Khan must avoid making at AEW Revolution 2025

AEW Revolution 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster show. The last iteration of the pay-per-view was a massive success, headlined by Sting's iconic farewell match.

Several high-profile rivalries are set to culminate at Revolution, which will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on March 9, 2025. After weeks of back-and-forth, Jon Moxley will finally defend his AEW World Title against Cope at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Mariah May and Toni Storm will also conclude their historic rivalry at Revolution 2025. Other top stars like Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and MJF will also be in action at the much-anticipated event.

Fans have a lot of expectations with All Elite Wrestling's California pay-per-view, and the Jacksonville-based promotion would not want to let the audience down.

In this article, let's look at five mistakes Tony Khan must not make at Revolution 2025:

#5. MJF must not lose his match against Hangman Adam Page

Hangman Adam Page and Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) are embroiled in a heated rivalry at the moment. The two stars had a fiery exchange on the latest edition of Dynamite, where they hurled insults at one another.

The Salt of The Earth criticized the AEW audience for backing Page despite the horrific deeds he has committed in the past few months. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy fired back by stating that the audience loves him because he is real, unlike The Devil, who is pretentious at times.

The upcoming bout between the former AEW World Champions is one of the most exciting matches on the Revolution card. While The Hanger has gradually begun to return to his babyface roots, he must not walk out of Revolution with the win.

Tony Khan must have MJF emerge victorious. The Devil's recent feuds with Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole have been disappointing, as he couldn't score a convincing victory over either star during these programs.

The Long Island native could bring his career back on track by besting The Cowboy at Revolution. While he may resort to using underhanded tactics, it will further help intensify the conflict between the two stars.

It would also give Hangman Page a reason to seek retribution, setting up a rematch down the line.

#4. Josh Alexander must attack Will Ospreay after his match against Kyle Fletcher

Will Ospreay is set to battle Kyle Fletcher in the third match of their rivalry at Revolution 2025. The bout will be contested inside a steel cage, allowing both stars to inflict maximum damage on one another.

The Aerial Assassin has lost many important matches in the past few months. Ospreay has lost to stars such as Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and even Kyle Fletcher, affecting his image as a top star.

The Commonwealth Kingpin could regain his lost credibility by defeating The ProtoStar at Revolution. Tony Khan must use this opportunity to introduce Josh Alexander, who has reportedly signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Khan must not delay The Walking Weapon's debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The AEW President must have The Ronin destroy The Aerial Assassin after the English professional wrestler overcomes Fletcher.

Josh Alexander will appear as a big deal to the AEW audience if he targets Will Ospreay in his debut appearance. The two stars already share a history, as Ospreay went over to TNA Wrestling in 2024 to battle The Standard.

The Ronin decimated the former International Champion the last time they wrestled. The 37-year-old star could do the same thing in AEW by reigniting the feud between him and Ospreay.

#3. The Young Bucks must return to cost Kenny Omega the International Championship match

Kenny Omega will compete for the AEW International Championship at Revolution 2025. The Best Bout Machine will look to add another title to his collection at the California pay-per-view.

It has yet to be revealed who Omega will battle at the marquee event. In the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Orange Cassidy will lock horns with reigning champion Konosuke Takeshita for the title.

The winner will go on to face the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion on March 9. However, The Cleaner should not be the one with his hand held high at the end of this match. Tony Khan must have The Young Bucks interfere in this contest and cost Omega a chance to win the International Championship.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions have been away from the Jacksonville-based promotion since October 2024. Revolution will be the perfect place for them to return and resume their rivalry with their former leader.

Kenny Omega does not need a mid-card title reign at this stage of his career. Meanwhile, a victory over the former AEW World Champion will do wonders for the defending champion, as it will help cement his title reign. Since Omega can't afford to lose clean, Tony Khan must have The Bucks involved and ruin his party.

#2. Jon Moxley must not retain his title against Cope at AEW Revolution

Jon Moxley will put his AEW World Championship on the line against Cope at Revolution 2025. The bitter rivals have been at odds since Worlds End 2024. The Purveyor of Violence has made several attempts to end Cope's career, and The Rated-R Superstar has been equally aggressive against The Death Riders.

The One True King's reign has turned out to be a disappointment. It had a strong start, but fans eventually lost interest in Moxley's ambiguous promos and undefined mission.

The Death Riders' booking has been repetitive, and the audience does not seem to be invested in their goal of rebuilding All Elite Wrestling. While Tony Khan might have certainly had some big plans in his mind, it is high time he acknowledged the underwhelming response to the storyline.

At Revolution 2025, Tony must have Cope dethrone The Purveyor of Violence. It would be the beginning of a new era for AEW's main event scene, which has been in dire straits for months. All Elite Wrestling has done a decent job in building the erstwhile Edge as a viable threat to Jon Moxley, and fans will be delighted if he takes the title off The One True King.

It will be a massive booking blunder if Tony books Jon Moxley to retain his title at the California pay-per-view.

#1. Mariah May vs. Toni Storm must main-event Revolution 2025

Jon Moxley vs. Cope is one of the most awaited matches on the Revolution card. The AEW World Championship will be on the line in this contest, further raising the stakes for this match. The possibility of Cope walking out with the world title further makes this bout a compelling affair.

Expand Tweet

However, Tony Khan must not pick the Moxley vs. Cope bout as the main event of the Revolution PPV. The event must be headlined by Mariah May and Toni Storm, who will clash for the third and possibly the final time at the show.

The rivalry between The Woman from Hell and The Timeless Superstar has emerged as the best storyline in the history of the company's women's division. Considering their efforts in elevating women's wrestling in AEW, they must get the honor of being in the final match of Revolution 2025.

