5 challengers for Kenny Omega following AEW Revolution

Kenny Omega walked out of AEW Revolution with the AEW World Championship belt in hand following the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match against Jon Moxley. His reign has crossed over to other promotions and elevated the name of All Elite Wrestling. With Omega's near-two year rivalry with Moxley seemingly in the books (for now), the next challenger for "The Cleaner" becomes a lingering question.

The AEW roster is filled with a wide variety of options for Kenny Omega to meet with the gold on the line. He has already defeated Rey Fenix in an incredible encounter at New Year's Smash, but a return bout would be welcomed by most fans.

An exploding barbed wire bat to the face of @JonMoxley!

Although those rematches would be great, there are a lot of fresh match-ups out there. In this article, let's take a look at five possible new challengers for Kenny Omega following AEW Revolution.

#5 Kenny Omega vs. Lance Archer - The Murderhawk hunts down The Cleaner

The Murderhawk Monster doesn't care who wins, if you're elite, if you're in a family...because to Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) everybody DIES. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/Itr32aglGH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

Kenny Omega has made himself a few enemies since winning the AEW World Championship. One of these enemies is "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer. It was Archer who aligned himself with Jon Moxley in the battle against the Bullet Club. The two men lost a wild Falls Count Anywhere Match to Omega and NJPW's KENTA on the February 10th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Archer has been gaining momentum over the past few weeks with his signature win over Rey Fenix advancing him to The Face of The Revolution Ladder Match. Despite coming up short in that match, "The Murderhawk" looked formidable and dominant in the contest. His strength and size were well spotlighted throughout.

Kenny Omega has shown a willingness to challenge himself by facing performers who give him a different style matchup. This is why Lance Archer as an option is very appealing. In his time with AEW so far, the current AEW World Champion has not tangled with the big men of the promotion. Lance Archer presents one of the biggest and baddest that the company has to offer.

Both men have similar journeys that brought them to AEW, as well. Omega and Archer both gained experience in the United States before going on to stardom with NJPW. The mutual history in the biggest promotion in Japan could be something for the two men to play off of. With all of that in mind, Lance Archer brings a totally unique obstacle for Kenny Omega to overcome.

