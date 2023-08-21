5 opponents for RVD on AEW Dynamite

Rob Van Dam (RVD) made his AEW debut during the promotion’s 200th episode of Dynamite. During the show, the former WWE/ECW champion confronted the reigning FTW Champion Jack Perry who wanted to give former ECW Champ Jerry Lynn a beating.

RVD and Perry faced off in the following week for the latter’s renegade belt. However, The Whole Dam Show came up short after receiving a low blow from the champ before getting pinned for the three count.

This may not be the last time that the two AEW stars cross paths inside the ring. However, the Jacksonville-based promotion is filled to brim with awesome talents for RVD to face next. Here are some plausible opponents for the hardcore highflyer.

#5 A Jeff Hardy - RVD feud in AEW Dynamite

RVD and Jeff Hardy have faced each other in various wrestling promotions, most prominently in WWE. The two wrestling greats have delivered top notch matches that brought both their fanbases to the edge of their seats.

One of their most memorable matches was their Title vs Title Ladder match in WWE where RVD’s Intercontinental Championship and Hardy’s European Championship were put on the line. RVD won this heck of a match and effectively retired the European Championship.

Now that RVD is All-Elite, it would be nice to reignite this feud between the death-defying AEW stars.

#4 Will Ospreay

Current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay made his AEW debut in June of this year during an episode of Dynamite. He, alongside Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, and Aaron Henare launched an assault on Trent Beretta and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood).

For those unaware, Ospreay captured his current title from Kenny Omega during this year’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view where he delivered a Tiger Driver 91 to Omega towards the end of an all-time classic match. That spot in particular got both wrestling fans and pundits talking due to Omega’s awkward landing.

RVD also shared his two cents about the aforementioned spot during the PPV since he too has a penchant for taking risks inside the squared circle. If AEW writers could make an angle out of it, the promotion could book them for a first-time-ever match on Dynamite or any of the promotion’s pay-per-views.

#3 Jay White

Another interesting matchup for Van Dam is Jay White. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion signed with AEW this year, though he made a few appearances prior to jumping ship.

Case in point was during an episode of Dynamite in February of 2022 where he gave a helping hand to The Young Bucks and Adam Cole in attacking Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta during a backstage segment.

Prior to joining AEW, The Switchblade was one of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s (NJPW) biggest stars and due to his impeccable in-ring work there, both AEW and WWE were eager to sign him. A bidding war which the newer promotion won.

Like Will Ospreay, if such a match came to fruition between the two AEW stars, it would be interesting to see how the Switchblade’s youth and defensive style would fair against the battle-hardened, high-flying Hall of Famer.

#2 Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is without a doubt another awesome choice to be RVD’s opponent in AEW Dynamite. For those unaware, Omega took inspiration from the former ECW Champion’s combat style inside the ring and has mentioned that RVD saved his career “more times than he can count.”

This was in response to RVD’s tweet back in 2022 when the Hall of Famer was asked by Sportskeeda to name who he thought was the best male wrestler that year. The Hall of Famer stated that he believes that Omega is a “one of a kind wrestler” just like him and should be the one to receive such distinction.

An Omega – RVD match in Dynamite will certainly be a delight as the former AEW World Champion and Best Bout Machine would go6 toe-to-toe against one of the wrestling greats that he considers his idol.

#1 Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is another former opponent who would present an interesting clash of styles in a a matchup with RVD. Moxley has reinvented himself since leaving WWE and is one of the most premier brawlers in the company alongside his Blackpool Combat Club allys.

The two fought in the past, back when they were signed with WWE and Moxley was billed as Dean Ambrose. The two fought during SummerSlam in 2013 for Ambrose's United States Championship.

The former ECW/WWE World Champion was favored to win the match and was on track to capture the belt from Ambrose. Unfortunately, outside interference courtesy of Roman Reigns was all it took to end the fight. RVD won the bout, but Ambrose retained the US Championship due to the match ending the disqualification.

Provided that AEW picks up where these two have left off a decade ago, and without any interference from Moxley’s BCC buddies this time, this matchup will be a sure-fire hit on Dynamite.

What are your Rob Van Dam dream matches in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot