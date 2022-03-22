5 potential betrayals that no one would expect in AEW

AEW's storylines in recent times have been well received by wrestling fans worldwide. Many have found Tony Khan's approach to pro-wrestling to be much fresher than other established promotions. Furthermore, the frequent addition of talent has helped keep things top-notch.

With a surplus of stables and teams, it is probable that some of them won't stay the same for long. For instance, The Hardy Family Office has cast out Matt Hardy himself, and is now led by Andrade El Idolo. This transition has given rise to the team of Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy. Another example is how Chris Jericho betrayed the Inner Circle and turned heel.

A storyline with a twist could have someone betray their group. Here are 5 potential betrayals that might be in store in AEW.

#5 On our list of 5 potentially unexpected betrayals in AEW: Shawn Spears betraying MJF

Wardlow's storyline has picked up pace recently, with the former Pinnacle member leaving MJF's side. Mr. Mayhem declaring himself as free did not go over so well with his former employer, who interfered in the title match for the TNT Championship belt.

The Pinnacle members then proceeded to beat down Wardlow, with Shawn Spears chipping in as well. The "Chairman," however, looked more sad than angry at being left behind by Mr. Mayhem.

This could possibly hint at Shawn Spears following in Wardlow's footsteps and leaving Pinnacle in the near future. The Chairman and Mr. Mayhem could team up again to even out the odds. MJF would surely not expect two of his group members to desert him, which would make for a very interesting development in the story.

#4 Jake Hager may betray the Jericho Appreciation Society

Chris Jericho recently shocked AEW fans by turning heel after his loss to Eddie Kingston. What seemed like an ambush on Jericho and Eddie turned out to be a plot orchestrated by Le Champion himself. This led to the disbanding of The Inner Circle and the creation of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

It is interesting to note that Jake Hager was hesitant about turning on his former teammates during the segment. While he did side with Jericho, there is a possibility that he did not approve of everything that happened.

This resentment could grow after a while and lead to Jake Hager betraying the Jericho Appreciation Society. A twist like this would see Hager reuniting with his former Inner Circle friends and help keep things fresh.

#3 Christian Cage may turn on Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

The team of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have been on a dominant run recently. They were able to hold on to their Tag team titles despite some difficult matches during their reign. Christian Cage has been mentoring them from the beginning, which is why they have a strong bond with the veteran.

Christian Cage has not had a notable presence in the All Elite scene on his own so far. The 6-man ladder match at AEW saw Cage trying to become the face of the revolution, but he was unable to do so.

If Christian Cage plans to go for a solo run, a good way to bring him into the scene would be for him to betray his disciples, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. A twist to shake things up in their group would provide him the opportunity to showcase himself as a solo contender.

#2 Hook may go on a solo run after deserting Team Taz

Hook made one of the most impressive debuts in AEW as a fresh wrestler. The Team Taz member oozes confidence in everything from his entrance music to his moveset. He is exceptionally skilled in the ring as well, as he decimates opponents with a large array of suplexes, holds and reversals.

Considering how much of a fan-favourite he is, Hook is definitely high enough on the pole to go ahead on a solo run. It remains to be seen whether that involves him doing it under his father's shadow or on his own.

The possibility of Taz's son betraying his father's stable can't be dismissed either, however far-fetched it may seem. Fans will certainly be extremely shocked if Hook decides to turn his back on his father's stable.

#1 Bryan Danielson may betray Jon Moxley and William Regal

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley teaming up under the tutelage of William Regal is one of the biggest developments in the AEW scene this year. The prowess of both these veterans was undeniable even when they were flying solo, but now they have joined hands to form one of the most promising teams in the AEW scene.

However, it must be remembered that Bryan Danielson had lost the match against Jon Moxley before their partnership began. The American Dragon had seemed extremely annoyed that Moxley had managed to pull a quick pinfall to secure the win, even though Bryan had the upper hand.

This point of contention could possibly lead to Bryan Danielson pulling the rug off under William Regal and Jon Moxley, and turning heel again. In the context of the story, it would make perfect sense for the American Dragon to still have a grudge against the former AEW champion. This may lead to a renewed feud between two of the biggest All Elite wrestling legends.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

