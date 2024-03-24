5 potential challengers for Adam Copeland's TNT Championship

Adam Copeland defeated his long-time rival Christian Cage in a violent and brutal 'I Quit' match on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, in front of his hometown crowd in Toronto, Canada.

Despite inteferences from The Patriachy, The Rated-R Superstar managed to overcome the odds and end their intense rivalry, concluding an incredible trilogy of matches in All Elite Wrestling.

Post-match, the 50 year old legend proclaimed that this chapter of his story with Christian Cage is over and he intends to defend his newly won TNT Title regularly going forward. With the return of The Cope Open announced for Collision, who could feasibly step up to the former WWE Superstar.

#5. Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

Daniel Garcia is one of the hottest young prospects in AEW. Since leaving the Jericho Appreciation Society, he has threatened to breakout into a singles star and is waiting for his opportunity to showcase his talents.

He put on a praiseworthy performance against Christian Cage for the TNT Championship at AEW Revolution but he just fell short. He was by Adam Copeland's side on Wednesday as back-up to ensure The Patriachy was neutralized during the main event match.

Now that The Rated-R Superstar has clinched the gold, Garcia might be tempted to cash in that favour and put himself in contention once again for the championship. Could the New Yorker finally win his first AEW title and cut Copeland's reign short?

#4. Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage rematch

Christian Cage brought prestige back to the TNT Title picture, thanks to his despicable heel work and scathing promos on the AEW roster. It can be argued that his association elevated the belt from mid-card fodder to something that was somwehat comparable to the AEW Championship.

Despite saying 'I quit' and dropping his belt to his former best friend-turned-bitter enemy, don't expect The Patriach to slink away into the background. He is technically entitled to a rematch and could feasibly answer Adam Copeland's challenge on AEW Collision.

But truth be told, it's probably time for the former TNA Champion to officially enter the main event scene and mix it up with the likes of Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland.

#3. Adam Copeland vs. Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley no longer appears to be a top guy in AEW. In 2023, the only title he won was the International Championship. Even then, it was a short reign, hindered by injury.

Since then, Mox has seemingly settled mainly into tag team and trios matches with his Blackpool Combat Club teammates against the likes of FTR and CMLL wrestlers. He needs a fresh challenge to breathe new life to his increasingly stale gimmick. What better to do so than to challenge a fellow WWE alumni in Adam Copeland. Both wrestlers didn't cross paths in WWE as the former Edge had retired during Dean Ambrose's run on the top. Now this dream match could finally happen on Collision.

#2. Ricky Starks

It's hard not to feel like AEW is dropping the ball with Ricky Starks. He's long been one of the most underutilized talents in the company. Despite being a former FTW Champion, Owen Hart Cup winner and AEW Tag Team Champion, he suffers from constant stop-start pushes that makes it difficult for fans to be invested in him.

Adam Copeland has made it clear that he wants to work with as much young talent as possible during his time in AEW. Ricky Starks should be right at the top of that list.

#1. Malakai Black

Malakai Black has been with AEW for nearly 3 years now. It's hard to fathom why he hasn't won a singles championship in that time. For some reason, Tony Khan appears to be content to have the former WWE Superstar to wrestle exclusively in tag team and trios matches.

Luckily, things have been changing recently as Black defeated Bryan Keith on Collision a few weeks back. It was his first singles match in at least 2 years. Hopefully, this could be a sign that the former NXT Champion is finally setting his sights on individual gold. Many feel Black vs. Copeland is a dream match that could headline any promotion. He would be a worthy first opponent for the WWE Hall of Famer and test him in ways that he's never been tested before.

Poll : Do you like the return of The Cope Open? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion