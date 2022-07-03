5 potential challengers who can dethrone The Young Bucks as AEW World Tag Team Champions

The Young Bucks made history recently as they became the AEW World Tag Team Champions for the second time. Following Jeff Hardy's suspension, AEW President Tony Khan changed the initial Dynamite: Road Rager triple threat ladder match main event into a match between Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks.

Matt and Nick Jackson emerged victorious from the hotly-contested bout to become the undisputed top tag team in the promotion. On an episode of Being The Elite, Matt Jackson reflected on the monumental win:

"My body is obviously pretty sore," said Matt Jackson. "It was a great night. I realize now 18 years of being a wrestler that these moments are very rare and you have to really appreciate them when they happen. I'm closer to the end than the beginning now so there's not many of these moments left." (15:43-16:21)

Matt further voiced what it meant to win the AEW Tag Team Championship twice:

"That was really special for me and my brother to be up there and to become the first 2-time AEW tag team champions. Just proud and happy. Felt like we had a great match. We aren't hurt, most importantly. We can come home to our families in one piece," Matt continued. (16:22-16:44)

The Elite members recently defeated the Japanese team of Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi on this week's AEW Rampage. However, there are a whole host of talented tag teams chomping at the bit to become the next contenders for the titles.

On that note, we look at 5 potential challengers who could dethrone The Young Bucks.

#5 Gunn Club

The Gunn Club is one of the best young tag teams in AEW

The Gunn Club is one of the most popular young tandems in All Elite Wrestling. The real-life brothers Austin and Colten Gunn are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW coach Billy Gunn. WWE legend Jim Cornette even heaped praise on the tag team on an episode of Jim Cornette Experience, citing that they have a lot of potential:

"I see them both really... they have the potential, they work their a**es off but they're understanding what this is about. It's not about acting like a silly goose and letting everybody laugh along with you as a heel. You may be acting a little silly but you feel like you mean it and the people hoot at you for it and the smoothness already... I see the capability. They get this," Cornette said. [from 3:23 - 3:59]

Known affectionately as the "A** Boys", they have aligned with fellow tag team The Acclaimed, making them one of the most entertaining acts in the company. In the Dynamite: Blood and Guts special, The Acclaimed member Max Caster teamed up with The Gunn Club to face Danhausen and FTR in a trios tag team match.

However, at the end of the bout, Anthony Bowens interfered and accidentally hit Austin instead of Danhausen with his crutch, causing them to lose the match. Billy Gunn, who was at ringside, tried to console his son's team but Austin shoved Bowens away in anger. In a shocking twist, the former New Age Outlaw member seemingly sided with The Acclaimed as he shoved back his son in retaliation.

This could be the catalyst for The Gunn Club to become independent, stepping out of their famous dad's footsteps and rising through the ranks of AEW on their own. They could be the poster boys for the youth movement in the tag team division, especially if they can beat current champions the Young Bucks in a shocking upset.

#4 Swerve In Our Glory

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland might be a relatively new tag team, but it seems like their alliance will not last long. The duo have had friction between them recently, ever since Strickland eliminated Lee in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing 2022. The betrayal caused a considerable rift between them, despite Strickland stating that he had no beef with his partner.

Swerve In Our Glory went on to defeat El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru of Suzuki-Gun at Forbidden Door. If the two wrestlers can stay on the same page, they are a formidable duo who can match any tag team in the company thanks to their unique combination of strength and speed. The Young Bucks better watch out.

#3 House of Black

House of Black have been a terrifying presence on AEW

Slowly but surely, House of Black's influence in All Elite Wrestling is becoming more pronounced. In this week's Rampage, Brody King eliminated Darby Allin to win the first ever Royal Rampage, which gives him a title opportunity against Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the upcoming Dynamite.

AEW star Malakai Black previously stated that his faction's ultimate goal is to win all the championships on offer in the company. While the Dutchman might have lost out on the All-Atlantic title in the Four-Way Match at Forbidden Door, Brody King's victory gives the stable another shot at gold. But the most realistic title that the House of Black should go for is the Young Bucks' World Tag Team Championship.

In an interview with Universal Wrestling Podcast, Malakai touched upon the support that he gets from having Brody King and Buddy Matthews by his side:

"I have Buddy Murphy, who might not be known for a guy who's really smart in terms of creativity, but he has these little gems that make me go, 'You're actually right, that's an interesting approach to something.'" (H/T: Fightful)

As for Brody King, Black has teamed up with him on the independent circuit and said his background brings a different dimension to the team:

"He brings in a different flavor because he has a different style than anyone I've tagged or worked with. I've worked with bigger dudes who are strike-heavy, but he draws his inspiration from different things. This blend of people who make the House of Black a unique and different aesthetic, energy, and vibe. I'm really content with that part of the process, with what we're amplified as and what we present to the audience, with the aesthetic and entrance. That part, at least, gives me a lot of satisfaction." (H/T:Fightful)

Any combination of Black, King and Matthews could pose a grave threat to the current tag team champions Matt and Nick Jackson. Given the athleticism of all the men in both teams, it promises to be an outstanding wrestling contest.

#2 Blackpool Combat Club

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager I thought it wasn't possible but Blackpool Combat Club just got a WHOLE LOT BETTER. I thought it wasn't possible but Blackpool Combat Club just got a WHOLE LOT BETTER. https://t.co/ZPmeXd4au4

The Blackpool Combat Club is the most dominant stable in All Elite Wrestling right now. Comprising Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and latest addition Claudio Castagnoli, they are a legitimately powerful faction. Add in the experience of William Regal and they are virtually bullet-proof.

After defeating The Jericho Appreciation Society at Blood and Guts, the faction should absolutely go after the tag team gold. With Moxley tied up in the world title scene and Danielson currently injured, perhaps Yuta and Castagnoli can form a tandem to represent the BBC in the tag team division.

This would also be a great spot for the Swiss Superman as he works his way up the ranks in a new company.

#1 Former AEW and current IWGP/ROH Tag Team Champions FTR

AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks could have won the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Forbidden Door, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. New Japan booker Gedo initially wanted the the AEW EVPs to hold the gold, but the plan was eventually cast aside in favor of FTR holding all three titles.

The Young Bucks approved of the final plans, which they thought would make for a better story for Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. It potentially sets up an exciting Winner Takes All blow-off match between The Young Bucks and FTR for all the tag team gold in wrestling.

FTR also currently holds the ROH and AAA tag team titles as well. On top of that, the two tandems are tied in their series of matches. The rubber match could even realistically headline All Out 2022, given their history and popularity.

