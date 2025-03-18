5 potential finishes to Jon Moxley vs. Cope (fka Edge) on AEW Dynamite this week

Cope challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Revolution 2025. The Rated-R Superstar failed to secure a victory due to interference from Christian Cage.

The two former WWE Superstars will once again lock horns for the title in a Street Fight on this week's Wednesday Night Dynamite. The winner will then defend the championship against no.1 contender Swerve Strickland at the Dynasty PPV. Here are five potential finishes we think the upcoming match might see.

#5. Death Riders could return

Before his showdown against Mox at Revolution, Adam Copeland attacked and neutralized his opponent's allies to prevent any interference in their clash. The star formerly known as Edge would have been successful in his scheme if it hadn't been for Cage's interference.

The Death Riders haven't returned to the active roster yet, but this week that could change. They might make a comeback during the Mox vs. Cope rematch to help their leader retain his belt once again.

#4. Swerve Strickland could cost Cope the match

After the Revolution PPV went off the air, Swerve Strickland confronted The Rated R Superstar and asked him to step aside from the World Title race. Strickland is next in line for a shot at the gold after beating Ricochet at the event, but the WWE legend is still going after Mox's title.

The Realest star might be upset at Cope for undermining him and ignoring his warning. In response, he may cost the veteran his title match and help Mox retain his belt at this week's Dynamite. Plus, he might have the desire to be the one to dethrone Mox at Dynasty.

#3. Jay White might interfere

Jay White had high hopes for Cope as he really wanted him to beat Jon Moxley, but the former TNT Champion may have disappointed him at Revolution. AEW has been teasing White's heel turn for a few weeks now and fans also expect him to turn to his darker side soon. It could happen at Dynamite this week.

Switchblade might turn heel and interfere in the match, causing his ally to lose. He could lose it and attack the challenger for failing him at Revolution, thereby sparking a new rivalry between them.

#2. Christian Cage could ruin it for Cope again

Christian Cage's cash-in at Revolution was a complete failure and he'll probably be in a foul mood following the event. The villainous star may be envious of his former friend getting a second chance at the title and could attack him, leading to The One True King retaining his title once again.

It would push the WWE Hall of Famer out of the picture and reignite an intense feud against Cage. This would also allow Mox's storyline to steer in Strickland's direction for Dynasty.

#1. AEW may plan a shock for the fans

While all other potential scenarios point towards The Purveyor of Violence retaining his title, there is a slight chance that the WWE legend might defeat his opponent and win the AEW World Championship.

AEW could pull the trigger on an underdog victory on Dynamite to introduce a shock element to the storyline. Although it’s unlikely, in wrestling, you can never say never.

