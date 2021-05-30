5 Potential winners of AEW Casino Battle Royale 2021

We are just a day away from AEW's marquee event, Double or Nothing. One of the most intriguing matches heading into the event is the third edition of the Casino Battle Royale.

Twenty-one men will go up against each other and the only one fortunate star will outlast 20 others to get a future AEW World title shot.

So far, AEW has announced 20 participants for Battle Royale. The additional 21st entrant is kept a mystery, and will most likely be revealed during the match itself. This certainly makes the match very unpredictable and keeps the audience's interest up until the very end of the match.

There are a number of talented superstars who could win this year's Casino Battle Royale. Here, we'll take a look at five potential winners of the Casino Battle Royale from the list of stars that have already been announced to be in the match.

Honorable mentions: Daniel Bryan, Andrade and Paul Wight (from the list of potential mystery entrants)

#5 Matt Hardy could win the AEW Casino Battle Royale

Matt Hardy could be a great choice to win AEW Casino Battle Royale

Matt Hardy's AEW career has not really reached the heights that everyone may have anticipated. However, he kept on reinventing himself through different gimmicks.

From 'Broken' Matt Hardy to 'Big Money' Matt persona, he continues to prove time and again why he is one of the best to ever do it. Currently, he is managing Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), who will also be competing alongside him in the Casino Battle Royale.

A reminder from Big Money Matt Hardy.. pic.twitter.com/26mm2TYiQV — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 28, 2021

This would certainly give Matt Hardy an advantage in winning the Battle Royale this Sunday. While announcing his entry into the match, Hardy clearly stated that his stable mates - Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen - will make sure that their leader wins the whole thing.

It will take just one big win to put Matt Hardy's career back on track towards what could be one last title run. He can also turn babyface after winning the Casino Battle Royale to have that wholesome transition into the last leg of his career.

The whole landscape of the AEW title scene would be changed if he goes after Kenny Omega. The feud has 'money' written all over it. Matt Hardy was Kenny Omega's ally during his initial days with AEW, when the two fought on the same side against the Inner Circle.

Fans will certainly enjoy the promo battle between the two superstars. AEW can also throw Young Bucks and Private Party into the mix to make the feud more interesting.

Even if Matt Hardy is not slated to win the AEW title, the possibilities are still there to make this an enticing feud.

1 / 5 NEXT