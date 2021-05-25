5 possible mystery entrants for the AEW Casino Battle Royale

The third edition of AEW's marquee event, Double or Nothing, is less than a week away. During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, the company revealed the entire match card for the pay-per-view. With nine matches confirmed for Double or Nothing 2021, it will certainly be a must-see event.

One of the most intriguing matches scheduled for Double or Nothing is the 21-man Casino Battle Royale. The winner will be guaranteed a future AEW World Title shot. It's a golden opportunity for a wrestler to take his career to bigger heights.

AEW has already announced 20 participants for the Battle Royale. Additionally, a mystery entrant will most likely be revealed during the match itself.

In 2019, Hangman Page came out from the 21st spot to win the Casino Battle Royale. However, he failed to capture the AEW World Title. In fact, the winner from the Battle Royale has never won the AEW World Championship. It remains to be seen if this mini-streak will be broken this year.

There are numerous possibilities as to who could fill the final spot. Let's take a look at five possibilities for the AEW Casino Battle Royale mystery entrant.

#5 Frankie Kazarian could pursue a new solo route in AEW

May 15, 1998 Gardner, MA. My first ever professional wrestling match. The fire burns even hotter today. pic.twitter.com/tsqLQL7saS — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) May 16, 2021

The Casino Battle Royale could be an interesting choice for Frankie Kazarian's career moving forward. Not long ago, he was forced to split up with his longtime partner Christopher Daniels.

A career that seems to be going nowhere could be revived if AEW serves up Kaz as the mystery entrant. The former AEW Tag Team Champion recently revealed that he is not done in the ring and will bounce back soon.

Kazarian's star power and experience may prove to be a great asset for the Casino Battle Royale. Even if he doesn't end up winning the match, he could elevate several young stars.

But who knows, AEW may have bigger plans for Kazarian. He may even end up winning the Battle Royale to then challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. This could potentially be a career-changing move.

Kenny Omega would also need a credible babyface opponent if he retains the title this week. Kazarian could effectively fill that spot in the near future.

